Taiga strengthens electric charging infrastructure

Taiga Motors announces its partnership with Aqua superPower, the first global marine fast-charging network.

Taiga clients will benefit from expanded charging solutions for home, onboard yachts, or onsite fleet operations. With a technology portfolio ranging from Level 2 destination chargers to high-power DC fast charging up to 250kw, solutions can be tailored to fit each location, use case, and vehicle mix.

Taiga PWC owners will have access to Aqua superPower’s expanding network of chargers, already spanning 59 sites across North America and Europe. These chargers will seamlessly integrate with Taiga vehicles and those of other manufacturers for fast, plug-and-play charging.

“Scalable infrastructure is key to unlocking the full potential of electrification,” said Sam Bruneau, CEO of Taiga Motors. “With Aqua superPower’s expertise, we’re making it easy for individuals and fleets to go electric—especially in high-volume use cases where the sustainability impact is multiplied.”

The partnership creates economies of scale by aligning Taiga’s growing demand for vehicle charging with Aqua superPower’s infrastructure and charging software offering—lowering deployment costs and accelerating network expansion for both recreational and fleet applications.

“By combining demand and deployment, the companies overcome the two-sided market challenge inherent in electrification,” said Karen Gill, COO of Aqua superPower. “Infrastructure must often lead the way—but by joining forces, Taiga and Aqua are accelerating both sides of the equation.”

Taiga Motors was acquired by UK entrepreneur Stewart Wilkinson in October 2024. Wilkinson’s group also controls Aqua superPower, as well as other marine electrification brands.