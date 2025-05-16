Taiga launches production of 2025 Orca watercraft

Taiga Motors Inc. has restarted its manufacturing operations and is beginning customer deliveries of the new MY25 Orca watercraft that features new innovations, including significant advancements in battery performance and faster charging times.

The launch of vehicle assembly and automated battery production lines on the planned timeline marks an important milestone for Taiga, enabling customer deliveries of new MY25 Orca watercraft. This demonstrates Taiga’s strengthened operations as part of a new global alliance of leading marine electrification companies, including Vita, Evoy, and Aqua superpower.

Taiga will continue to ramp up production at its manufacturing facility in Montreal, Quebec, with an installed capacity of up to 8,000 combined units per year, enabling delivery of cost-leading electric powertrain components to global boat manufacturers alongside Taiga’s electric vehicles. Taiga plans to begin producing new electric snowmobiles in the fall of 2025. This will continue to create jobs and technological leadership within the Canadian EV industry.

“Restarting production in such a short time is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the support of great partners,” said Matthew Taylor, vice president of operations at Taiga. “We’ve leveraged years of operational lessons to build a robust, vertically integrated advanced manufacturing system right here in Canada. Everyone at Taiga is proud to persevere in leading production of the only personal watercraft still made in Canada.”

The company stated that it has pushed boundaries on the foundational technology required for high-performance electric products at compelling prices to enable an accelerated transition to electric marine and powersport vehicles. The new battery cooling technology is a product of Taiga’s engineering efforts and rigorous iterations over the past years.

A novel approach to optimize fluid flow across lithium-ion cell hotspots has increased thermal transfer rates and temperature uniformity in the battery pack, enabling up to a 65 percent increase in continuous battery power in warm-weather marine environments. Alongside recent software updates, the increased cooling enables extended peak charging rates and reduces DC Fast charging times to under 30 minutes.

“The rapid introduction of new battery technologies is possible thanks to Taiga’s vertical integration, bringing advanced engineering and automated production together all under one roof,” said Paul Achard, chief of engineering at Taiga. “We are excited to implement this breakthrough battery technology in our upcoming snowmobile production and future powertrain products.”