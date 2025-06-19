Strong’s Marine expands partnership with Cobia Boats

The StaffJune 19, 2025
Strong's Marine
Photo courtesy of Strong's Marine

Strong’s Marine has been named the exclusive dealer of Cobia Boats for all of Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City. This expansion builds on Strong’s existing partnership with Cobia, having served as the official dealer for Nassau County and NYC since 2022, now extending coverage into Suffolk County.

“We are honored to represent Cobia across this key territory,” said Jeff Strong, president of Strong’s Marine. “Cobia’s reputation for quality, innovation, and performance aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional boating experiences. We look forward to introducing more boaters throughout Long Island and the five boroughs to the craftsmanship and capability that define Cobia Boats.”

“Our team is passionate about matching our clients with boats that fit their lifestyle,” said Ryan Strong, vice president of Strong’s Marine. “Cobia’s versatile lineup gives us more opportunity to do just that – whether it’s a family cruising the bays or an angler heading offshore. We’re excited to expand access to these boats through all of our Long Island and NYC locations.”

With this expanded partnership, Strong’s Marine will offer Cobia’s full lineup from its multiple retail and service locations spanning Nassau County, Suffolk County and the Hamptons.

The StaffJune 19, 2025

