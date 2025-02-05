Family-owned Strong’s Marine celebrates 80 years

Strong’s Marine, a family-owned and operated business, celebrates 80 years in 2025. Since its founding in 1945, Strong’s Marine has become a premier dealership in the Northeast.

The Strong family’s legacy was established by Stewart Strong, who set the standard of “Super Service” in 1945 when he launched the Strong & Holland Marina in Lindenhurst. Strong’s son, Dave Strong, worked tirelessly to carry the torch forward, founding Strong’s Marine in Mattituck in 1965. Dave and his wife, Dottie, passed their passion for boating and service on to Jeff Strong and his wife, Re, who have dedicated themselves to the business.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers, team and community, who have been with us throughout this journey,” said Jeff Strong, president of Strong’s Marine. “Celebrating 80 years of business is a true milestone, and it’s a testament to the trust and loyalty of those who share our love for life on the water.”

Today, Strong’s Marine is led by Jeff Strong and his son, Ryan Strong, who is the vice president and represents the fourth generation of leadership. With multiple locations across Long Island, Strong’s Marine offers comprehensive services, including boat and yacht sales, certified service technicians, dockage, boat clubs, state of the art marina facilities and exceptional customer care. The company proudly represents premium brands such as Cobalt, Pursuit, Regal, Grady-White, Cobia, Cruisers Yachts, and Fairline Yachts.

Re and Jeff Strong are pictured in 1995.

“At Strong’s Marine, our mission has always been to provide our customers with exceptional boating experiences,” said Ryan Strong. “As we celebrate 80 years, we are focused on honoring our heritage while embracing innovation and growth for the future.”

Strong’s Marine is deeply rooted in its community, hosting events, forging partnerships and contributing to boating culture for decades. The company is committed to providing unparalleled service and fostering a love for boating in the next generation of enthusiasts. To commemorate the milestone, Strong’s Marine will host special events throughout the year, celebrate its loyal customers and offer exclusive promotions.