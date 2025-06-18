ePropulsion has partnered with distributor Power Equipment to introduce its propulsion technologies to the Australian market. Power Equipment is family-owned and one of the largest Australian independent engine distributors by volume in the marine and industrial sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Power Equipment to bring ePropulsion’s sustainable technologies across Australia and beyond,” said Danny Tao, co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “As one of the leading global electric propulsion brands, we rely on key partners like Power Equipment to bring awareness to our eco-friendly options in the boating landscape. Australia is a market on the cusp of change when it comes to electric power adoption, and we aim to answer the growing demand with our game-changing products.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to add ePropulsion to the growing list of manufacturers we represent,” said Luke Foster, CEO of Power Equipment. “While Australia remains a traditional boating market, with minimal regulatory push toward electrification, this partnership represents a bold move to increase access to sustainable propulsion technologies. ePropulsion is leading the global electric charge with their continuous approach to innovation, exceptional product quality and value, and we’re looking forward to expanding their reach in our region.”

In addition to aftermarket sales and engineering capacity, Power Equipment will use its dealer network, marine sales team, and distribution and training facilities to expand ePropulsion’s global reach. ePropulsion offers complete electric solutions for the marine market from outboards to inboards with power options ranging from 500W to 250kW.



