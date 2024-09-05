ePropulsion launches commercial business unit

ePropulsion announced at SMM 2024 that it has established a new business unit – ePropulsion Commercial.



Established in 2012 at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, with a decade of innovation, ePropulsion has expanded into the commercial marine sector, offering comprehensive system integration solutions, both electric and hybrid, for applications ranging from 50 kW to 1000 kW.



ePropulsion Commercial is able to provide system integration solutions that seamlessly combine different components for a unified, efficient operation. These include ePropulsion’s in-house developed electric propulsion and electronic control systems, Energy Storage System (ESS), DC Bus technology, Power and Energy Management System (PEMS), charging solutions, automation and intelligent technology. These solutions are highly flexible and scalable and can be built and customized based on the functional requirements, speed, range and shore power conditions specific to different vessel types – without compromising on compatibility.



The H-Series electric inboard motor, ePropulsion’s flagship commercial product, is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability. By adopting advanced flat wire technology, it ensures efficient conversion between electrical energy and mechanical energy. Engineered for commercial vessels, the H-Series is a modular design that is capable of being scaled for various applications. Using vector control, the advanced Power Control Unit allows for precise control in a number of scenarios while remaining compatible with external interaction systems.



Its ESS features an in-house-developed Battery Management System (BMS) with multiple communication interfaces and customized application software, providing optimal flexibility and compatibility. The battery packs are modularized and can be provided in customized shapes to save space and reduce weight. The multi-level distributed battery system is engineered for different commercial marine applications with a max voltage of 1,000V DC and a max energy of 2,000kWh. It can be integrated into ePropulsion Commercial’s system or provided as a standalone solution.



The integrated DC Bus system provides flexible connections to various types of power conversion equipment, energy storage equipment and subsystems, as well as the integrated protections on top of the traditional PEMS. The lean system architecture significantly increases the stability of the system, saving space onboard a vessel and reducing the amount of time spent on installation and commissioning. The power system solutions operate on a wide voltage platform, ranging from DC 48V to 1,000V and AC 110V to 690V. They are adaptable to global power standards and can support various onboard electrical loads, including lithium batteries, fuel-based generation, photovoltaics, wind power, fuel cells, and shore power, achieving efficient energy coupling and utilization.



ePropulsion Commercial said it has established a comprehensive project management and delivery team to provide its worldwide customers with an efficient and high-quality project delivery experience., covering the entire process from conceptual design, prototype approval, procurement, production, testing, installation, and commissioning to complete delivery.



To date, ePropulsion has completed over 20 projects for its commercial marine clients, with another 20 currently in progress. In 2023 alone, ePropulsion delivered 10 commercial marine projects worldwide. These projects range from passenger ferries, luxury power catamarans and work boats to patrol boats and bulk cargo ships. The company’s goal is to meet and exceed the evolving demands of the commercial marine sector, leading the way towards a cleaner, more efficient and technologically advanced maritime landscape.



“Establishing a business unit dedicated to developing our commercial offerings was obviously the next evolution of our brand,” said Danny Tao, Co-Founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “Our technology has always been designed with safety, durability, efficiency and scalability in mind, allowing us to reach customers regardless of their needs or mission. We look forward to the projects on the horizon and our growth in this vital segment.”



