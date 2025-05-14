MarineMax names GM of Pompano and Dania locations

MarineMax has announced the promotion of Cary Smart to director of motor yachts and general manager of Pompano Yacht Center and Dania.

Smart joined MarineMax Sarasota six years ago with a distinguished background in the ultra-luxury automotive industry, where he held key roles with globally recognized brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and McLaren.

He embraced the MarineMax culture as a collaborative, results-driven leader, leading to his promotion to general manager of MarineMax Wrightsville Beach. There, he boosted financial performance and FANS scores and earned recognition as a leader and mentor across the organization. Smart was promoted to area manager for the Carolinas and Georgia and oversaw sales and fixed operations growth while guiding teams through challenges and capitalizing on new opportunities.

“Cary’s calm and professional demeanor, along with his ability to foster teamwork and collaboration, has played a key role in our continued success,” said TJ Rose, regional president. “He’s a trusted leader who consistently raises the bar.”

In his new role, Smart will bring his strategic vision and people-first approach to Southeast Florida, with a focus on team development, market share growth, and operational excellence. His leadership is expected to strengthen MarineMax’s relationships with brand partners and stakeholders while further establishing the company’s presence in one of the world’s most dynamic yachting regions.