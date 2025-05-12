MarineMax Jacksonville appoints GM

MarineMax Jacksonville has announced the appointment of Jody Mitchell as general manager. Mitchell has over 25 years of management experience in the automotive industry, where he developed a strong foundation in leadership, operations, and customer service. In 2022, he joined MarineMax Jacksonville as the business manager, blending his professional expertise with a personal passion for boating and marine recreation.

Since joining the team, Mitchell has exceeded expectations, quickly establishing himself as a top performer. His dedication, results-driven mindset, and ability to lead by example have earned him this well-deserved promotion.

“Jody’s leadership, performance, and passion for the marine lifestyle make him an ideal fit to lead our Jacksonville store,” said Jay Rasmusson, regional president and vice president at MarineMax. “He’s earned the respect of his team and our customers, and we’re excited to see how he continues to grow the business.”