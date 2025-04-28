MarineMax reports Q2 2025 results

The StaffApril 28, 2025
MarineMax logo

MarineMax has announced results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company reports a record second quarter revenue of $631.5 million, a same-store sales increase of 11%, gross profit margin of 30.0%, net income of $3.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million.

“Despite facing a weak retail market and an uncertain macroeconomic climate, we delivered a strong second-quarter performance,” said Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “Our 11% same-store sales growth highlights the exceptional execution by our team. This growth was supported by the ongoing joint promotional initiatives with our industry-leading manufacturing partners.

“While challenging conditions are exerting significant retail margin pressure across the recreational marine industry, our year-to-date gross margin of 32.7% is a testament to the strength of our strategic diversification,” he continued. “By expanding into high-value segments such as marinas, superyacht services, and finance and insurance, together with our premium brand focus, we have built a more resilient business model that continues to deliver strong performance. During the second quarter, we expanded our marina portfolio with the acquisition of Shelter Bay Marine, a marina and storage facility in Marathon, Florida.

“Prudent expense management has been a priority for us in this uncertain environment and will remain a focus in the quarters ahead,” McGill said. “The second quarter shows the success of this focus. Despite a significant increase in revenue, our adjusted SG&A expenses are down, reflecting our efforts to enhance operating efficiency across the organization.”

Fiscal 2025 Q2 results

Revenue for the fiscal 2025 second quarter increased 8.3% to $631.5 million, a new record, from $582.9 million in the comparable period last year. The top-line growth was primarily driven by an increase in boat sales. On a comparable same-store basis, revenue increased 11%, reflecting additional contributions from products and services, including finance and insurance, the Superyachts Division, manufacturing and marinas.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2025 second quarter decreased 0.5% to $189.5 million from $190.4 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 30% decreased 270 basis points from 32.7% in the comparable period last year, primarily due to lower boat margins due to the challenging retail environment. The decrease in margin in the fiscal 2025 second quarter also reflected a higher proportion of boat sales during the period.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fiscal 2025 second quarter totaled $166.8 million, or 26.4% of revenue, compared with SG&A expenses of $169 million, or 29.0% of revenue, for the comparable period last year. Excluding transaction costs, changes in contingent consideration, weather events and other non-recurring items in the 2025 period, Adjusted SG&A expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased $1.7 million, or 1%, to $163.8 million, or 25.9% of revenue, from Adjusted SG&A expenses of $165.5 million, or 28.4% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. This result reflected the implementation of the company’s cost-cutting initiatives in fiscal 2025.

Interest expense for the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $18.2 million, or 2.9% of revenue, compared with $19.4 million, or 3.3% of revenue, in the prior-year period. The 6.2% decrease reflected lower interest rates compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income was $3.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2025 second quarter, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $5.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared with Adjusted net income of $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased to $30.9 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $29.6 million for the comparable period last year.

The StaffApril 28, 2025

Related Articles

Brunswick

Brunswick shares Q1 results

April 28, 2025
Dockmate new hires

Dockmate announces key sales and business development hires

April 28, 2025
Revel Boats brand and pontoon

Correct Craft launches Revel Boats pontoon brand

April 28, 2025
Holly Acres

Holly Acres acquires Virginia marina

April 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.