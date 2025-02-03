MarineMax expands in Florida Keys

The StaffFebruary 3, 2025
Shelter Bay Marine
Shelter Bay Marine, a full-service marina and storage facility, is located in Marathon, Florida. Photo courtesy of Shelter Bay Marine/Facebook

MarineMax has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Shelter Bay Marine, a full-service marina and storage facility in the heart of the Florida Keys. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of June 2025 and be accretive in the first full year of operations.

The marina, located in Marathon, Florida, provides unrestricted, direct ocean access with no bridge height limitations. It can store more than 175 boats while offering comprehensive service and retail facilities.

“The acquisition of Shelter Bay aligns seamlessly with our strategy of acquiring higher-margin businesses that complement other parts of our business and create valuable synergies,” said Brett McGill, chief executive officer and president of MarineMax. “Geographically, Shelter Bay strengthens our presence in the Middle Keys, building on our growing Ocean Reef and Islamorada locations. The Shelter Bay team has a strong reputation for service excellence that blends well with our culture. In addition, the marina provides another outlet for our premium brands, enhancing the customer experience through greater convenience and expanded access to our offerings.”

