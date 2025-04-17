Bryton Marine Group appoints James Irwin as AlumaCraft president

Bryton Marine Group has named James Irwin president and COO of AlumaCraft Boats Inc., effective May 1, 2025. The expected closing date for the transaction with BRP Inc. is April 30, 2025.

Irwin’s passion for the marine industry has brought him back to Alumacraft, where he contributed in senior leadership positions for over 20 years and led the company as president for over 10 years through a period of major growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Irwin to the Bryton family as President/COO of Alumacraft,” said Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group. “James’s extensive experience and dedication to the marine industry make him the ideal leader to guide Alumacraft into its next chapter. We are confident that under his leadership, Alumacraft will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional products to our customers.”

“Returning to Alumacraft feels like coming home—to a team of wonderful hardworking people who care deeply about what we build and who we build it for,” Irwin said. “Alumacraft is an icon in the fishing community. Since my first day with Alumacraft almost 30 years ago, almost everyone I meet has a fishing story and a tie to Alumacraft.

“I have always been inspired and humbled by the passion of the Alumacraft boat owner, and it is an honor to help give them a great experience to build memories with their family and friends,” he continued. “With Byron Bolton and the Bryton Marine Group, leaders who share the same values of integrity, respect and family that guided Alumacraft for many years, we are positioned to build on the Alumacraft legacy and provide the best boating experience to the boating community.”

Bryton Marine Group is a family-owned company with operations in Washington State and British Columbia.