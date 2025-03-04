Mercury Marine makes waves at Dubai International Boat Show

Mercury Marine presented over 80 percent of the engines on display at the 2025 Dubai International Boat Show, and for the first time, the company presented a dedicated exhibit at the event. The exhibit united two key regional distributors, Delma Marine and Extreme Marine, under a single stand. The collaboration offered customers, boat builders and attendees an immersive experience, showcasing Mercury’s latest advancements in performance, efficiency and power.

“Mercury’s performance at the Dubai Boat Show reflects the trust that boat builders and consumers place in our cutting-edge technology and reliability,” said Facundo Onni, Mercury Marine EMEA president. “By collaborating with our valued distributors under one stand, we provided an unparalleled experience that reinforces Mercury’s commitment to the region and our leadership in marine propulsion.”

Mercury Marine continues to expand its share and presence at boat shows worldwide. In 2025, it has already achieved leading, and in some cases record, shares at shows including Dusseldorf, Minneapolis, Toronto, New York and Miami.

At the Helsinki Boat Show, Mercury showcased close to 40 percent of all outboards at the show and accounted for more than 70 percent of the outboards higher than 150hp.

At the Båtmässan Göteborg Show in Sweden, Mercury represented 44 percent of all outboards at the show and close to 70 percent of all outboards 150hp and above. Mercury also had a leading share recently at the Egypt International Boat Show in Cairo with 71 percent transom share.