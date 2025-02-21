Video: 2025 Miami Boat Show walkthrough and interviews

Let Boating Industry take you to Miami for the memorable Miami International Boat Show!

David Gee of Boating Industry provides a fast-paced video tour of all the far-flung places – and spaces – that make up the Miami show. He also talks to industry insiders like Brenna Preisser, president of Brunswick Boat Group, and Jack Ellis, boating sales and statistics guru of Info-Link, to learn their takes on the 2025 recreational boating industry selling season.

“As we close the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, we extend our gratitude to our exhibitors, sponsors, guests and industry partners, including the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA),” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “This year’s show not only celebrated the recreational boating industry but also set the stage for the exciting return of the yacht showcase to Indian Creek in 2026, a move that will enhance the show experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s event a success. We look forward to welcoming you back next year, February 11-15, 2026.”