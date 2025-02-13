Miami Boat Show: NMMA and BWI honor Innovation Award winners

This morning, the NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored 12 recipients and three honorable mentions with the 2025 Miami Innovation Awards during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. The Miami Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

The Miami Innovation Awards judges’ committee was comprised of seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The judging panel included Tim Murphy (chair), Ben Stein (co-chair), Gary Reich, Kim Knudsen, Tony Esposito, Kate Bush and Kelsey Bonham.

“We live in a time of fundamental change in boating—how we store and use energy, how we control our boats, how we collect and send dynamic information, how we draw in younger boaters and those who haven’t tried it yet,” said Murphy. “There are so many new ways to enjoy time on the water, and the 2025 Innovation Awards are showcasing those changes as they happen.”

2025 Miami Innovation Award winners:

Alternative Propulsion: YANMAR Marine International, E-Saildrive

“Yanmar’s first all-electric saildrive is a specialist rather than a generalist, tailor-made for luxury daysailers and small coastal cruisers. The E-Saildrive is refined by its closed loop oil cooling system, which negates all raw water contact, and by the high-quality, well-thought-through engineering throughout,” said judge Kelsey Bonham.

Cabin cruisers, Motor Yachts, Trawlers: Azimut Yachts, Azimut Fly 72

Judge Kate Bush said, “Pulling from fresh interior styling trends, the Azimut Fly 72 offers beautiful, functional spaces onboard that have been totally redesigned, from fluid lines, unique salon and galley material selections, and well-thought-out accommodations spaces. The flybridge and bow are two spaces you’ll want to spend a lot of time.”

Center Console/Walkaround Fishing Boats: SOLACE Boats, SOLACE 37Pilot

“The SOLACE 37 Pilot creates a comfortable conditioned space that extends boating seasons or makes boating during the hot summer more enjoyable. The sliding doors stow out of the way ingeniously, and the helm foot pad is the most comfortable place I’ve ever stood on a boat,” said judge Kelsey Bonham.

Consumer Electronics, Mobile Applications and Software: Avikus, NeuBoat Dock V2

“Avikus’ Neuboat Dock 2 eases one of the most stressful and difficult phases of boating. Their polished user interface delivers critical information and has this judge looking forward to what Avikus will deliver in the future,” said judge Ben Stein.

Honorable Mention: Leopard Catamarans, Leopard Catamarans App with Marine Chat AI

Consumer Safety Equipment: Mustang Survival, Atlas 190 DLX Life Jacket

Judge Kim Knudsen said, “By meticulously addressing the pain points of their product, Mustang has created a refined and innovative solution that prioritizes both safety and user experience. The Elite 190 boasts a range of enhancements, including a redesigned buckle, a body-hugging shape that eliminates neck discomfort, and an improved internal bladder. These updates not only elevate safety standards but also ensure a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for the wearer.”

Cuddy Cabin, Bowrider, Deck Boats: Monterey Boats, Elite 30

“It’s rare that this group gets on a boat and says, “Wow.” The overall design, forward beam, and automotive styling in the helm made many of us say, “Wow!”

Honorable Mention: Chris-Craft, Chris-Craft Sportster 28 Outboard Edition

Docking and Fendering Equipment: Sunstream Boat Lifts, LiftBar

Judge Ben Stein said, “Sunstream raises the bar for boat lifts again. This time with the LiftBar, a self contained, 12-volt lift that delivers installation flexibility and reliable operations. LiftBar is pre-assembled and can be installed by two people in just a few hours. A true game changer!”

Honorable Mention: Golden Boat Lifts & Marine Systems, Slotted Bunks

Fishing Equipment, Gear & Tackle: Lee’s Tackle, Lee’s Ultima Outrigger

“For anyone who has had to contend with the messy piles of line left over when outriggers are stowed, this system deals with that problem. Its carbon-fiber construction also makes the riggers lightweight and easy to deploy and stow,” said Gary Reich.

(Dual Winners) Mechanical & Electrical Systems: Dometic, Dometic DG3 Gyrostabilizer

“Dometic’s DG3 stabilizer is a complete rework of an existing concept, with impressive results. The first all-electric precession control gyro fully winds up in 16 minutes and draws from a dedicated battery to do so, then recaptures energy back into its battery during wind down. The leap in efficiency is more than significant,” said judge Kelsey Bonham.

(Dual Winner) Mechanical & Electrical Systems: Lithium Pros, S2460 Sodium-Ion Battery

Judge Ben Stein said, “Lithium Pros’ S2460 is the first sodium-ion battery in the marine marketplace. Bringing operating flexibility in extreme conditions, tolerance to full discharges, and enhanced safety to a state of the art starting battery. The S2460 is an exciting glimpse into the future of battery technology.”

Personal Watercraft: Yamaha WaterCraft, Yamaha JetBlaster WaveRunner Series

“Yamaha’s new JetBlaster WaveRunner Series prioritizes practicality and function for consumers, dealers, and service providers. As an entry-level offering, the three-piece deck system and the removable mid-deck makes maintenance and customization easier at all stages. From a performance perspective, the JetBlaster’s lightweight truly delivers a PWC that’s fun for everyone –from first-time riders to adrenaline junkies and performance racers,” said judge Kim Knudsen.

Tow Boats: MasterCraft Boat Company, XStar

Judge Kate Bush said, “The MasterCraft 2025 XSTAR’s asymmetrical hull provides an even, tailored wave for watersports enthusiasts, while the MAAX transom audio system is directed right towards riders and the patented murphy seat delivers a clever way to add more seating to the cockpit.”

The following companies submitted entries to the 2025 Miami Innovation Awards. All entrants and award winners are on display throughout the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which runs through Sunday.

