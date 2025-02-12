Miami Boat Show: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at opening ceremony

Opening the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County, City of Miami and City of Miami Beach officials, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the show’s owners, and its partners Informa Markets and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA).

The 84th annual Miami Boat Show will welcome an expected 100,000 attendees from around the world while celebrating the show’s anticipated $1 billion in economic activity for the state of Florida. Ahead of the show’s opening, Governor DeSantis addressed the importance of the recreational boating economy in Florida and the impact of the boat show.

DeSantis discussed “boater freedom” initiatives. “We want to establish a right to boat in the state of Florida by preempting local regulations that ban the sail or use of boats based on fuel sources,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to do gas and we want to be able to preserve your freedom to be able to do that.” He also discussed his hope for a marine fuel tax holiday from Memorial Day Weekend through July 4th.

Photo courtesy of Wanda Kenton-Smith

“On behalf of the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the entire recreational boating industry, we are honored to welcome Governor Ron DeSantis to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show—one of the largest boat and yacht shows in the world,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president and CEO. “The show is a powerhouse for Florida’s economy, driving tourism, job creation and sales for U.S. marine manufacturers that support Florida’s $31 billion recreational boating economy industry. As the boating capital of the world, Florida plays a critical role in shaping the future of our industry. We look forward to continuing our work with the Governor and state leaders to support the thousands of businesses and millions of families who enjoy time on the water.”

Recreational boating is the leading contributor to the $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy, generating $230 billion in annual economic impact nationwide. Florida ranks #1 in marine expenditures and boat registrations, and with more than 920,000 registered boats in 2023, boating is at the heart of Florida’s economy and lifestyle.

“It was an honor to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the Discover Boating Miami international boat show,” said DeSantis. “With Florida as the fishing and boating capital of the world, our boat shows are likewise the biggest and the best—and last year, we broke tourism records in this state yet again. I wish all of our visitors a great time and happy boating.”

Before welcoming Governor DeSantis to the stage, Andrew Doole, Informa Markets’ president of U.S. boat shows, announced that the yacht component of the show will move from Herald Plaza to Indian Creek on Miami Beach in 2026, where it had been held for more than 30 years before relocating in 2018.

“Moving the yacht showcase to Indian Creek will bring two of the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show’s locations — the in-water yacht display and the on-land portion at Miami Beach Convention Center — closer together. Having both locations on Miami Beach will improve the overall experience for our show attendees and exhibitors,” said Doole. “The boat show’s increased presence on Miami Beach in 2026 will be a further boon to the local economy as visitors patronize hotels, restaurants and attractions.”

The announcement of the yacht showcase’s move to Indian Creek came on the heels of a vote by the City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and Commissioners on February 3, approving the proposed plan, which utilizes city-owned waterfront along Collins Avenue north of 41st Street. The agreement approved by the city calls out specific requirements to mitigate traffic and support environmental sustainability.

“We’re grateful to the City of Miami Beach for their vote of support allowing us to pursue the Indian Creek location and return to our roots,” said Doole.

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show’s other locations, Miami Beach Convention Center & Pride Park, Museum Park Marina, Venetian Marina and IGY Yacht Haven Grande will remain the same.

The ribbon cutting ceremony began with the national anthem performed by Miami Beach Senior High School students and featured remarks from Freddie Peterson, general manager of Miami Beach Convention Center. Other officials in attendance included Paul Flannery, CEO of the IYBA.