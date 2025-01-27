NMMA names 2025 Miami Innovation Awards judges

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) have named the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2025 Miami Innovation Awards. As one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, the Miami Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new and innovative boating industry products to market. The 2025 award recipients will be announced during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show on Feb. 13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sunset Ballroom.

The Industry Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward. Show exhibitors, NMMA members and industry stakeholders can purchase tickets now. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment.

Judges for the 2025 Miami Innovation Awards

Tim Murphy (Chair): Tim Murphy is the education director for the American Boat & Yacht Council. Murphy has worked as a marine journalist for more than 30 years, currently a contributing editor to BoatUS magazine and a Cruising World editor-at-large. Having directed and judged Cruising World’s Boat of the Year program for two decades, he has sea-trialed more than 500 new boats in that time. He co-wrote Fundamentals of Marine Service Technology (ABYC 2012), is the author of Adventurous Use of the Sea (Seapoint Books, 2022) and holds a USCG 100-Ton Master’s license.

Ben Stein (Co-Chair): Ben Stein is editor of Panbo.com covering marine technology. He also writes a monthly Getting Technical column for Soundings Trade Only and serves as electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and PassageMaker magazines. Stein also served on the DAME design awards at METSTRADE 2024. After 15 years in financial services technology, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion in boating. Stein is the current president of Boating Writers International, a USCG 100-Ton Master and a ABYC certified marine electrical technician.

Gary Reich: Gary Reich is the editor-in-chief of Soundings Trade Only magazine and has worked in the marine industry for 35 years. He is a former liveaboard sailor, passionate angler and complete marine gear nerd.

Kim Knudsen: Kim Knudsen is currently the Head of Marketing Operations for Boatsetter, the leading mobile app for boat rentals, charters and on-the-water experiences, and has been recognized in Boating Industry’s Bold Moves for 2024 and the Top 40 Under 40 in 2021. With almost a decade of experience in the marine industry, she previously held roles at the National Marine Manufacturers Association/Discover Boating as the director of content marketing and digital editor of Boats Group. A lifelong boater, Kim can often be found cruising her home waterways in Virginia Beach or wakeboarding behind her family’s Hurricane Deck Boat on Lake Anna, Virginia.

Tony Esposito: A 30-year marine industry veteran, Tony Esposito is a contributor to speedonthewater.com and U.S. Correspondent for International Boat Industry/IBI, following a management career with Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and Custom Marine, Inc.

Kate Bush: Kate Bush is the editorial director of Lakeland Boating, a regional boating magazine that caters to Great Lakes boaters and has been in publication since 1946. Kate has been in the boating industry for nearly a decade and was previously the assistant editor at the magazine. Born and raised in Michigan, Kate has been a boater her entire life.

Kelsey Bonham: Kelsey Bonham is the associate editor of BoatU.S. Magazine, covering everything from tech and new products to personality profiles and the marine environment. A lifelong sailor, at 20 she refit her own boat top to bottom, then skippered the 30-footer up and down the East Coast. She’s been a professional instructor on boats up to 100 feet, written for several other boating magazines and holds her 25-ton Master’s license.

The 2025 Miami Innovation Awards’ entrants will be judged across 21 product categories. All entrants and award winners will be on display throughout the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The following companies have submitted entries to the 2025 Miami Innovation Awards:

*ACR Electronics

*Avikus USA Inc.

*Azimut Yachts

BoatBites

*Boston Whaler

*BRP, Inc. (Sea-Doo)

*Chris-Craft

*Cobalt Boats

*Dockmate

*Dometic

e-Motion Hybrid Systems

*Golden Boat Lifts & Marine Systems

Gulf Stream Docks

Harman Kardon (JBL)

JL Marine Systems, Inc (Power-Pole)

*Lee’s Tackle

Leopard Catamarans

*MasterCraft Boat Company

*Mercury Marine

*Mustang Survival

Nautical Ventures (*ePropulsion)

*Navico Group (Attwood, B&G, Lowrance, Simrad)

*Phenom Yachts

Pleasurecraft Marine Engine Co (*Nautique)

Pontoon Boat, LLC (*Bennington)

*PB Holdco LLC (*Pursuit)

*Raymarine & Teledyne FLIR (FLIR Maritime)

*Sea Ray Boats

Seabring Marine Industries (*Blackfin,*Monterey)

*Seakeeper

Seaward Automation

*SiOnyx, LLC

*SOLACE Boats

*Sunstream Boat Lifts

*Systematic Power Solutions (Lithium Pros)

THE YACHT GROUP LLC

U.S. Marine (*Navan)

*Yamaha Marine Business Unit (Siren Marine)

*Yamaha WaterCraft Group Company

*YANMAR Marine International

*NMMA Member