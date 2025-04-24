Holly Acres acquires Virginia marina

Holly Acres, a Yamaha, Regal, and Key West boat dealer, has acquired Hoffmaster’s Marina, located on the scenic Occoquan River in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to bring Holly Acres’ renowned quality of business and exceptional customer service to Hoffmaster’s Marina,” said Bill Garber, owner of Holly Acres. “Our vision is to infuse fresh energy into this historic site, enhancing its facilities and services to create an unparalleled boating destination. We are committed to preserving the marina’s legacy while introducing innovative amenities that will enrich the boating experience for all patrons.”



Hoffmaster’s Marina features 135 slips, including 60 covered slips, a private launch ramp, and a climate‑controlled bathhouse. There is immediate water dockage available and immediate dry storage available. Holly Acres plans to implement facility renovations and introduce new amenities. Boaters can look forward to enhanced services, upgraded infrastructure, and a revitalized atmosphere that honors the marina’s storied past while embracing a dynamic future.

“Having an in‑water presence is an incredible next step for us,” said Rufino Cruz, sales director at Holly Acres. “We’re aligning with additional top marine brands, further expanding our already impressive roster of manufacturing partners. This acquisition empowers us to offer customers an even greater variety of top‑quality boating options, ensuring every boating enthusiast finds the perfect fit.”