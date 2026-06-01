May 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

May’s top story comes from the BoatUS Foundation announcing that its free state-approved boating safety course has been approved in 15 additional states, giving more recreational boaters access to essential education on safe and legal operation of boats. The course will cover important rules regarding navigation, safety equipment, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship and is now available in Arizona, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Other top stories for the month include the beginning of Harbor Island West Marina’s $70 million bayfront project, the opening of TowBoatUS’s Minnesota location on Leech Lake and the launching of Monterey Boats’ The World Behind Elite video series.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.