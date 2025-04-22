Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves nominations due in May

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Women Making Waves industry recognition program! Nomination forms will be open through May 20, 2025.

All nominations must be submitted using the official nomination form.

The 2025 Women Making Waves will be featured in the June/July issue of Boating Industry and honored at the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in January. Details about ELEVATE will be revealed at a later date.

The Women Making Waves program honors women in the industry who have made, and continue to make, great contributions to its success as they lead their organizations and peers into the future.

Women Making Waves nominees can be from any company or organization that does business in the recreational boating industry. There is no limit to how many times a woman can be nominated, but they can only be named to the list once.

Questions? Please email Managing Editor Madelyn Pegg at mpegg@epgacceleration.com and include “Boating Industry Women Making Waves” in the subject line.