Williams Jet Tenders to power fleet with HVO fuel

Williams Jet Tenders has installed a 6,000-litre Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) tank at its Oxfordshire headquarters. The newly installed HVO tank will power the company’s entire vehicle fleet and all diesel-powered models.

With the approval of HVO for use in Yanmar 4LV engines, all nine diesel models in Williams’ range are now fully compatible with this renewable fuel.

HVO is a low-carbon fuel that provides up to 97 percent fewer net CO2 emissions compared to standard diesel, based on DEFRA’s Condensed Set of GHG calculations 2023. Williams acknowledges that CO2 emissions vary depending on feedstock sources and is working closely with its fuel partners to better understand its full environmental impact.

“This initiative further demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint,” said Dan Bloice-Smith, operations director and sustainability chair at Williams Jet Tenders. “Installing our own HVO tank at the Williams factory showcases the improvements we’re making to our operations. The approval of HVO for our large diesel models, which use Yanmar 4LV engines, is another major step forward. Our supply partner, Yanmar Marine International, has been excellent to collaborate with on this transition, and we share a vision of creating a brighter future for our planet.”

This news follows Williams Jet Tenders’ recent recognition at the IBI Boat Builder Awards 2024, where the company won ‘Sustainability Project of the Year’ for its ongoing efforts in reducing emissions and improving sustainability within the marine industry.

HVO is one of the most high-profile alternative fuels available today, also known as renewable diesel, and offers a seamless transition from fossil diesel with no modifications required for Yanmar Marine engines (the fuel filter needs to be adapted on engines with older serial numbers). HVO meets the European EN15940 standard, has excellent oxidation stability and is not prone to bacterial growth. It is derived from renewable waste materials such as used cooking oil, tall oil by-products, non-food-grade vegetable oils, and residue fat fractions.

By aligning the announcement of its HVO tank installation with World Earth Day, Williams Jet Tenders highlights its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability within the marine industry.