GOST founding partner named president

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies) has undergone strategic company restructuring and leadership changes to better serve its customers and further expand its global reach. GOST founder and CTO Brian Kane will now lead the company as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. This new appointment is announced as Jay Keenan transitions to the company’s chief marketing officer role. Both Kane and Keenan will serve on GOST’s Board of Directors.

As former CTO, Kane oversaw all technical and support aspects of the company. Using an active and practical approach, Kane led GOST’s development and implementation of strategies for new security, video and satellite tracking technologies for the global maritime market for the last two decades.

“I’m honored to take the reins of GOST as we realign the team for this next chapter in revolutionizing maritime security, video and tracking standards timed with the launch of our new Specter Ai,” said Kane. “I’m thankful for Jay’s work, which has helped carry GOST to its market-leading position, and know he will be an excellent asset as he sharpens his focus on new product marketing opportunities, including global partnerships and emerging maritime sectors to drive growth. Together, along with the proven GOST team in Fort Lauderdale, we will ensure that boaters’ most prized investments remain safe and secure 24/7, delivering true peace of mind with intelligent situational awareness aboard.”



In addition to the leadership changes, GOST announced it has restructured its business as a new C-Corp, giving the company the runway to further expand its reach and better serve current and future customers in keeping their maritime investments safe across the country and around the world.