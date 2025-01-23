Nonprofit leader Chase Warden joins NMMA as CFO

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has announced the hire of Chase Warden, 20-year nonprofit leader, as its chief financial officer. Warden, who joins the association on February 10 and is based in its Washington, D.C. headquarters, will oversee NMMA’s financial strategy, organizational development and legal compliance, including oversight of NMMA’s accounting and human resources teams. He moves into the role as longtime NMMA CFO Craig Boskey retires at the end of February following 20 years with the association.

Warden comes to NMMA from the Land Trust Alliance, where he served as chief operating and financial officer for the nationally recognized membership organization focused on public policy, standards, education and training for land trusts and outdoor conservation. At the Alliance, Warden was responsible for all aspects of finance and accounting, human resources, information technology and operations. In 2023, Warden was recognized as a CFO Rising Star as part of the 2023 Nonprofit CFO of the Year Awards.

Prior to his time with the Land Trust Alliance, Warden was the director of finance and operations at The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the world’s largest conservation nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where people and nature thrive. During his 13-year tenure, he provided financial management, human resources, operations and fundraising for $100 million of TNC’s more than $1 billion annual budget, while supporting the organization’s rapid expansion and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chase, and his exemplary leadership in the nonprofit sector, to the NNMA team as he brings deep experience that will benefit our go-forward strategy, particularly as we continue to elevate NMMA’s advocacy and presence in Washington, D.C. on behalf of the industry,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of the NMMA. “We thank Craig Boskey for his years of distinguished service and congratulate him on his retirement. As a vital member of the leadership team, we are confident that Chase will build on Craig’s legacy and deliver strong results for our members and industry.”

Warden succeeds Boskey, retiring after serving as CFO for NMMA since 2005, having made tremendous contributions to the organization’s success. During his 20 years with NMMA, Boskey supported strategic boat show acquisitions, navigated the financial volatility of the Great Recession and Covid-19 pandemic, and secured opportunities for financial stability that positioned NMMA for long-term success.

“It is an honor to join NMMA as CFO to serve the Association’s 1,300 members in the U.S. and Canada,” said Warden. “I grew up sailing and boating in Wisconsin, and I am inspired and committed to ensuring a thriving industry for my children and the next generation of boaters. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at NMMA to ensure the industry’s continued growth and success.”

Warden is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he received his Bachelor of Science with a double major in finance and biology. Outside his professional pursuits, he lives in Vienna, Virginia with his wife and four children and enjoys spending time with his family recreating on the Chesapeake Bay.