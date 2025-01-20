The International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA), European Boating Industry (EBI) and National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) will develop a global recreational marine lifecycle assessment (LCA) framework. This partnership establishes the first global collaboration to assess, measure and report the industry’s environmental performance of recreational boats.



The framework is part of the marine industry’s ongoing efforts to demonstrate environmental stewardship and harmonize global sustainability initiatives. It will quantify the environmental performance of a recreational boat through every phase of its life, including raw materials, production, use phase, disposal and recycling. The announcement comes as the industry gathers at Boot Düsseldorf 2025 to showcase new technologies and sustainability innovations that will prepare and support an exciting future for recreational boating around the world.



The ICOMIA, EBI and NMMA recognize that ensuring the long-term resilience of the recreational marine industry requires forward-thinking sustainability strategies that balance business growth with responsible practices. Developing a global approach to assessing the full lifecycle of products is a critical step in helping manufacturers make informed decisions that strengthen their operations, supply chains and product design while meeting evolving market expectations.

This work will provide a practical framework for companies to innovate and support a long-standing commitment to the environment. The LCA work builds on the Propelling Our Future initiative, a global industry effort to equip the industry with knowledge on the multiple technologies needed to move the industry toward decarbonization.



“Since 1966, ICOMIA has helped the global recreational marine industry create a better boating experience that reduces our environmental footprint,” said Darren Vaux, president of ICOMIA. “Developing a standardized LCA, a continuation of the industry’s Propelling Our Future initiative, is an important step in advancing this work, ensuring there is a consistent path for measurement and self-regulation across our industry.”



“EBI has been developing an LCA methodology for the European market given some of our members’ more immediate needs and the collaboration with ICOMIA and NMMA provides a long-term globally aligned solution,” said Robert Marx, president of EBI. “The final collaborative LCA methodology will allow us to improve environmental performance and transform the future of the global industry. We are glad to open our doors to our global partners to work on the next phase. A harmonized lifecycle assessment is crucial to moving the industry forward in lockstep—from eco-design to navigating the regulatory landscape and ensuring we continue to do our part to protect the environment.”



“As the leading recreational boating market, we recognize the significance of partnering with the global market to establish a unified global LCA methodology as our members’ products are increasingly sought around the world, making that consistency more important than ever,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA. “Through the shared commitment of our respective member companies and the boaters who enjoy taking to the water, we look forward to introducing the new LCA as a resource to empower the industry to consistently measure, communicate and self-regulate their environmental performance, and continue the momentum and global harmonization that’s the foundation of our Propelling Our Future initiative.”



ICOMIA, EBI and NMMA will complete an extensive review of LCA methodologies to identify the most relevant approach for the global market, building on the projects already completed or underway with EBI’s Blue Boat Horizon project and ICOMIA’s Marine Engine Committee (IMEC). In addition to the methodology, the global recreational marine lifecycle assessment project will ultimately include the development of standard inventory databases, tools, communications materials and educational initiatives to help manufacturers and other marine organizations.



As the LCA is built, ICOMIA, EBI and NMMA will convene a global task force with involvement from associations and companies around the world. The joint task force will consist of several committees focused on technical input and guidance, assessing and preparing for a successful rollout of the final LCA, industry education and training, and public policy/affairs and communications.