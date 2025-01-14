NMMA shares 2024 U.S. boat sales stats

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which represents approximately 85 percent of the U.S. market for recreational boat, marine engine and accessory manufacturers, has shared that 2024 total new powerboat retail unit sales in the U.S. declined an estimated 9 to 12 percent, about 230,000-240,000 units.

In 2024, the industry continued to normalize despite inflation and rising interest rates. The NMMA expects new powerboat sales to grow again in 2025, due to new products, U.S. economic policy changes and consumer demand. “With Americans continuing to hit the water in record numbers since 2020, U.S. boating expenditures in 2025 are expected to sustain those record highs and come in as much as 3 to 5 percent above 2024’s anticipated final tally of $55 billion,” the NMMA press release states.

Boat sales trends

New freshwater fishing boats are one of the largest boat segments in volume and are expected to end the year flat compared to 2023. About 51,000 to 54,000 new freshwater fishing boats were sold in 2024.

Other volume leaders include PWCs and pontoon boats. PWCs are estimated to produce 70,000 to 75,000 new unit sales and pontoon boats are estimated to produce 52,000 to 55,000 new unit sales in 2024, an expected decline of 10 percent to 13 percent. NMMA shares that these categories often represent a lower comparable price point and ease of use, indicating continued demand for boating among value-seeking buyers.

Innovation

NMMA highlights the value of boat shows as they display the industry’s latest innovations, from autonomous docking systems built with advanced AI to diverse propulsion systems powered by low-carbon fuels and hybrid systems, to boat clubs, boat sharing apps and rental platforms. “The theme from the industry this year is all about accessibility,” the NMMA press release states.

“As a uniquely American-made industry with 95 percent of boats sold in the U.S. having been made in the U.S., a focus on innovation by these American companies has provided a foundation for the growth of recreational boating throughout history, both in the U.S. and around the world,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA. “This year is no different as we’ve seen marine manufacturers and businesses continue to test a wide variety of technologies and boating experiences to support consumers’ passion for enjoying the water. Trends in consumer preferences for flexibility, on-demand experiences and easy-to-use technology—to name a few—have helped give rise to new ways to get on the water, making boating more accessible and versatile than ever.”

Economic barometer

“Recreational boat sales, often a discretionary purchase, can act as a barometer for the economy, especially since the majority of U.S. boat buyers (an estimated 61 percent) have an annual household income of $100,000 or less,” Hugelmeyer said. “Some of the key economic conditions that new recreational boat sales rely on include strong consumer confidence and spending power, affordable credit, and robust access to our waterways. With stable conditions in those areas, a healthy global supply chain and the continued ability for marine manufacturers to bring a variety of technologies and products to market, we would expect new boat sales to remain stable in the year ahead.”

Industry boat shows start this month, and the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, one of the largest boat shows and owned by the NMMA, is expected to attract 100,000 people in February. NMMA states that these events generate as much as 60 percent of annual industry sales, and the majority saw growth in boating expenditures in 2023, a trend line expected to continue and hit the $55 billion mark as 2024 data is finalized.

U.S. recreational boating by the numbers

Source: National Marine Manufacturers Association