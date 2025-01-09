Chicago, New England, Atlanta boat shows open this week

The StaffJanuary 9, 2025
2025 Boat Show

The 2025 winter boat show season begins this week in three major markets – Chicago, Boston and Atlanta – to kickstart industry boat sales in the New Year. The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show opened on January 8 at its new location in Rosemont, Illinois, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The Discover Boating New England Boat Show has also kicked off, and the Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show begins today. Attendees can expect to see an increase in floorplans as brands and dealers showcase more boats and brands for consumers to shop.

The Discover Boating Beach Club returns to Chicago and New England, featuring Opening Night Parties benefiting the Alliance for the Great Lakes in Chicago, and Save the Harbor/Save the Bay in Boston. Both the Beach Clubs and Lake Life Lounge in Atlanta will host a variety of entertainment and activities to engage attendees in the boating lifestyle.

The boat shows will also offer educational opportunities including the popular Fred’s Show How-To Center, presented by Progressive Insurance, plus popular activations such as kids’ bumper boats, the Paddlefest Pool and trout fishing.

Boat Finder returns in 2025 to drive more shoppers to boat brands and dealers, featuring hundreds of boats for customers to compare and shop before, during and after Discover Boating boat shows. Here’s a look at the Chicago Boat FinderNew England Boat Finder and Atlanta Boat Finder.

Visit the Discover Boating website for the comprehensive 2025 boat show calendar.

