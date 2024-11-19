Mercury Marine earns 14th consecutive Green Masters designation

For the 14th consecutive year, Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has earned a Green Masters designation from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC), placing the company among an elite group of organizations to have earned the honor in the state. WSBC also recognized Mercury as a “Top Performer” in the category of “Sustainability in Supply Chain Management.”

Earlier this year, the company was awarded the 2024 Wisconsin Business Friends of the Environment Award for Environmental Innovation from the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

“We are honored to receive a Green Masters designation for the 14th consecutive year,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Mercury continues to set a new standard for sustainability within the marine industry and the state of Wisconsin and I am proud of the continued commitment from our employees, both here in Fond du Lac and around the world.”

Recognizing Wisconsin businesses that are prioritizing sustainability, the Green Masters Program categorizes participants into four status levels that reflect the degree to which sustainability has been integrated into their business model: Adapting, Advancing, Maturing, and Green Master. Green Master status signifies that an organization has identified and is effectively managing its material sustainability issues and performance related to those issues, takes a comprehensive approach to sustainability, and is actively leading the transformation to a more sustainable society.

Mercury’s sustainability accomplishments in 2024 include the introduction of two new Avator electric outboards. Each electric outboard is crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable.

In addition, Mercury and Alliant Energy completed a large-scale solar array project in Fond du Lac County. Mercury also continues to make progress on its sustainability journey with 23 facilities around the world qualifying as zero-waste-to-landfill operations. The company contributes time and finances, both at the corporate and grassroots levels, including annual food drives and electronics-recycling campaigns.