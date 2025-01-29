The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) has opened applications for the 2025 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship program. The deadline for receipt of applications is April 15, 2025.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades. In 2024, four $1,000 NMRA Scholarships were awarded to students attending Northwood Technical College, Great Lakes Boat Building School, Lake Careers & Technical Center and IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

The NMRA scholarship is awarded annually. Funds for the scholarships are raised by NMRA members, affiliate members and non-members. The scholarship program begins accepting applications in the spring and recipients are selected during the summer.

To request a 2025 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship application, email info@nmraonline.org with “2025 Scholarship Application” in the subject line.