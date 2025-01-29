BoatUS Foundation offers free student admission for virtual summit

BoatUS Foundation has opened registration for the “Turning the Tide Online” virtual summit, scheduled for February 25-27. “Turning the Tide Online” will focus on seeking and sharing responsible and sustainable disposal practices of boating-related waste. Regular admission is $75, non-profit admission is $50 and student admission is $10. However, the first 50 students to register through the BoatUS website using coupon code STUDENT will be provided complimentary admission.

The three-day summit will allow attendees to gather to share their thoughts about existing and emerging technologies and best practices for responsible and sustainable disposal of boating-related waste streams. Topics include disposal of fiberglass, shrinkwrap, pyrotechnic flares and fishing gear.

Event participation is open to members of the boating industry, waste stream managers, academics, government officials, as well as individuals and organizations.

Shaun Tomson will serve as keynote speaker and kick off the event. Tomson is a surfing icon, environmentalist, award-winning filmmaker, businessperson, author and former board member/first ambassador of the Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.

“Boating-related waste is an issue that affects all communities and this unique summit will spark meaningful conversations to protect our waters for years to come,” said Alanna Keating, director of outreach for BoatUS Foundation. “We hope to uncover best practices in industries such as agriculture, construction, packaging, waste management and recycling, fishing, wind power or any industry that may have an impact on these waste streams. We’re really looking to advance actionable solutions.”

This first-of-its-kind summit is made possible by a four-year, $10 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program with funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is also fueling a national competitive grant program for the removal of abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs), and the creation of a first-of-its-kind national database to pinpoint locations of ADVs and track their removal.