The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) will host the Neptune Awards Ceremony & Networking Reception at the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Miami Botanic Gardens, located next to the main entrance of the Miami Convention Center.

Recognized as the best networking event in the marine industry, the Neptune Awards Ceremony attracts marketers and industry leaders from major marine companies and supporting agencies. Set against the backdrop of a lively evening, this year’s event will include an open bar, music and the opportunity to connect with professionals shaping the future of the recreational marine industry.

During the event, the most creative marketing concepts, campaigns and initiatives from across all sectors of the marine industry ecosystem will be honored. Category winners of the Neptune Awards will be announced, culminating in the reveal of the coveted King Neptune Award, which recognizes the best of the best in marine marketing.

“The Neptune Awards Ceremony is where the energy and creativity of the marine industry comes to life,” said Alisdair Martin, president of the Marine Marketers of America. “This glamorous event is more than an awards show—it’s a celebration of innovation, a night of vibrant connections and an unforgettable evening that truly reflects the excitement and passion of our industry.”

The sponsors who are invested in supporting the growth of the boating industry through this event include: Yamaha WaveRunners and Boats, Boat Trader, Moto TV, Yamaha Financial Services, Sea Tow, RBFF, MarineMax, Sportsman Boats, Brand Lab Gear, InfoLink, SmartSource, Nautical Network, Moby Media and Galati.

Tickets for the Neptune Awards Ceremony are available on the Neptune website. The event is open to all marketing and leadership professionals in the marine industry. Members of MMA enjoy a discounted rate, and non-members are encouraged to join the organization to take advantage of this benefit. Limited tickets are available and early registration is essential.