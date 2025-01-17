Coast Guard Foundation recognizes 2024 Anchor Sponsors

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, has shared its appreciation for the 2024 Anchor Sponsors and their generosity. Anchor Sponsors make an annual commitment to the foundation at leadership levels that play an integral role in supporting Coast Guard members and families who serve our nation.

The foundation is proud to recognize its Platinum-level Anchor Sponsors, whose commitments underscore their dedication to the Coast Guard Foundation’s mission and the individuals who uphold it.

Cheniere is a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Harvey Gulf International Marine is a principal provider of marine transportation and offshore services.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading integrated downstream energy company.

The foundation also recognized its distinguished Gold-level Anchor Sponsor, shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards, a supporter of over 35 years.

“We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary support of our Platinum and Gold Anchor Sponsors,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Their generosity enables us to provide critical resources, including scholarships for Coast Guard families, support for morale and wellness programs, and relief efforts during times of crisis. These contributions make a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve.”

In 2024, the Coast Guard Foundation grew its assistance to meet the needs of Coast Guard members and their families. Thanks to the contributions from sponsors like Cheniere, Harvey Gulf, Marathon, Bollinger Shipyards and others, the foundation has:

Delivered more than $1.2 million in emergency relief to families affected by natural disasters;

Awarded over $1 million in scholarships and grants to dependents of Coast Guard members;

Enhanced morale and wellness programs to ensure operational readiness; and much more.

The Coast Guard Foundation invites individuals and organizations to join its mission by contributing or partnering as sponsors.