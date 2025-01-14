Elevate Summit reveals Women In The Power Trades panelists

The StaffJanuary 14, 2025
Women In The Power Trades Panel

Boating Industry Elevate Summit is just a week out! We are excited to join industry professionals January 20-22 in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, and hope to see you there!

Scheduled on the Elevate Summit agenda for Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am is the Women In The Power Trades Panel, moderated by Wanda Kenton Smith. Nancy Cueroni, Montana Bolin, and Capt. Vicki Norman will discuss their career arcs and the role that mentoring played in their lives.

Learn more about the Elevate Summit agenda and get ready to network and learn alongside fellow industry professionals!

The StaffJanuary 14, 2025

Related Articles

Madelyn Pegg

Boating Industry enhances and expands key marine leadership team

January 14, 2025
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association

NMMA shares 2024 U.S. boat sales stats

January 14, 2025
Treasure Island Marina

MarineMax expands operations at Treasure Island Marina

January 14, 2025
Hanson-Milone Act

Hanson-Milone Safe Boating Act signed into law

January 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button