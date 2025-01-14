Elevate Summit reveals Women In The Power Trades panelists

Boating Industry Elevate Summit is just a week out! We are excited to join industry professionals January 20-22 in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, and hope to see you there!

Scheduled on the Elevate Summit agenda for Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am is the Women In The Power Trades Panel, moderated by Wanda Kenton Smith. Nancy Cueroni, Montana Bolin, and Capt. Vicki Norman will discuss their career arcs and the role that mentoring played in their lives.

Learn more about the Elevate Summit agenda and get ready to network and learn alongside fellow industry professionals!