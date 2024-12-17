Yamaha helps place 500 qualified marine techs in dealerships

Yamaha Marine, through its Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership program (TSP) and workforce development efforts, recently reached an important milestone, helping to place more than 500 graduate technicians into Yamaha marine dealerships. The achievement is the joint effort of Yamaha’s service and government relations teams, demonstrating Yamaha’s commitment boosting the number of qualified technicians in the field and delivering premium service experiences to retail customers.

“During the last 10+ years, the marine industry faced a shortage of skilled technicians due to the challenges of recruiting and retaining qualified service personnel. Yamaha developed the TSP program and worked closely with state regulators to meet that challenge,” said Kenyon Ward, Senior Workforce Development Specialist. “The fact that our government relations efforts and TSP program helped facilitate the placement of 500 qualified technicians with Yamaha dealerships proves we are making a difference. We will continue working with state legislators and investing resources into technical schools to make the workforce stronger.”

Developed in 2015, Yamaha’s TSP program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training. The facilitation and growth of Yamaha Marine’s technical school relationships led to the development of Yamaha-sponsored curriculum available to technical schools for use in the classroom. The first curriculum, titled “Introduction to Outboard Systems,” (ITOS) includes textbook materials and hands-on learning experiences for students who wish to start a career as a marine industry technician. Students who successfully complete the course receive Yamaha Marine’s Introduction to Outboard Systems Certification.

“Yamaha has been instrumental to our program’s success since I began at Manatee Technical College,” said Ron Tomlin, Marine Service Technology Instructor, Manatee Technical College. “Their comprehensive training not only equips students with invaluable knowledge, but also ensures they are well-prepared for success in their careers by making it seamless for schools to integrate their curriculum. Yamaha excels in every area, providing state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff training and robust curriculum development.”

A significant number of these technicians enter the dealer network as Maintenance Certified Technicians, due to the Maintenance Certification Program (MCP) implemented by leading technical schools. In 2021, Yamaha’s service and government relations teams helped Yamaha become the first marine outboard manufacturer to place Maintenance Certifications on Florida’s CAPE funding list. Florida’s CAPE program incentivizes schools to offer industry-recognized certifications that students can earn to secure high-wage, high-demand careers by providing performance awards for workforce development. In 2024, Florida students earned 528 Yamaha Marine Certifications through CAPE, contributing to over $250,000 in funding for schools since 2022. This initiative has helped approximately 141 certified technicians join Yamaha marine dealerships.

In 2023, Yamaha partnered with the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) to establish an infrastructure for Yamaha Marine products training across the state, specifically in remote regions. The agreement expands the reach of the Yamaha Tech School Partner (TSP) program. To date, there are eight Alaska school members and more than 40 students who have completed Yamaha’s Introduction to Outboard Systems course.

For more information about the Yamaha Technical School Partnership program or to find a Yamaha TSP school partner near you, please visit ymutechs.com or contact YamahaTSP@yamaha-motor.com.