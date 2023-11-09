Boating Industry celebrates industry’s best at ELEVATE’s 2023 Top 100 Awards

The recreational boating industry’s elite members celebrated the Boating Industry Top 100 Awards during a black-tie gala on Nov. 7, 2023 on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in Dallas, Texas.

Entering the 19th year of the Top 100 in 2023, the program continues to honor the best of the best across the entire boating industry, celebrating the 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves and the Top Dealers across North America.

“Across every segment of our industry, we continue to navigate new challenges and thrive in unprecedented successes every day. And as our industry has evolved over the years, Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards program has followed in evolution to recognize individuals and organizations across all segments to celebrate the best of the best,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said. “From an industry made up of hundreds of thousands, it’s honor for all of us to celebrate the marine industry’s elite across all segments.”

Representatives from all of the Top 100 Award groups were in attendance during the exclusive event to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of all across every single segment of the recreational boating industry.

The evening kicked off with honoring the 2023 40 Under 40, celebrating the future of the industry through strong young leaders from all segments.

“Selected from hundreds of nominations from across the industry, this year’s group features young professionals blazing trails of success from all segments of the marine industry, from boat dealers to manufacturers and everything in between,” Quandt said.

Click here to read all about the 2023 40 Under 40 award winners.

During the event the Boating Industry team also recognized the 2023 Women Making Waves.

Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves program entered its sixth year in 2023 and continues to recognize a multitude of women across the industry who have made and continuously make great contributions to the industry’s success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

“From the executive level of manufacturers, associations, and dealerships to every other aspect of the industry, the entire 2023 class of Women Making Waves honorees continuously strive to better their organizations and the industry as a whole,” former Boating Industry editor-in-chief and ELEVATE master of ceremony, David Gee said during the awards.

Click here to read all about the 2023 Women Making Waves honorees.

Branching from the original roots of the Top 100 program, Boating Industry also honored the 2023 Top Dealers during the Top 100 Awards celebration.

The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the Top Dealers in North America every year since 2005.

“This year’s Top Dealers program continued to raise the bar with a variety of newcomers and returning dealers, and wide range of competition,” Gee said. “This year’s Boating Industry Top Dealers list continue to set the pace in sales, customer service and success overall, and certainly continue to provide an example for all dealers across the world.

This year’s Top Dealers Awards honored the best in retail across North America, including the Top 20, Best in Class, Hall of Fame and the 2023 Dealer of the Year, Regal & Nautique of Orlando.

Click here to see the complete list of 2023 Top Dealers from this year’s Top 100 Awards program.

For complete coverage of the 2023 Top 100 Awards, be sure to check out the upcoming December/January issue of Boating Industry.

The 2023 Boating Industry Top 100 Awards were sponsored by the Leadership Alliance: Kicker Marine Audio and the National Marine Manufacturers Association. The 2023 Women Making Waves were sponsored by: Chapparral & Robalo Boats, Correct Craft and The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.

The next ELEVATE SUMMIT and Top 100 Awards Gala will take place in Charlotte, N.C. Stay tuned for more information and details at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.