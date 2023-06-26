Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the multitude of women in the industry who have made and continue to make great contributions to its success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

Now in its sixth year and a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards, the program continues to be stronger than ever before. With over 100 well-qualified nominations for this year’s Women Making Waves, selecting this year’s honorees was no simple task.

There is such a large and continuously growing number of women doing incredible work in our industry that the pages don’t provide enough space to honor each and every one. However, the women in the proceeding pages have given everything they have and more to the marine industry and have accomplished so much, with a pledge to continue pushing the industry forward.

Here they are, the 2023 Women Making Waves as nominated by the industry and selected by Boating Industry.

Sandra Allen

Supervisor, Cobalt Boats

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 25 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The opportunity to help produce the ultimate dream for many people drew me to the marine industry. I wanted to be a part of a company that treated everyone like family.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Everything. It is a culture like nothing I’ve ever worked in before. So many team members take pride in what we are building and the passion they have when the say “I saw some of ‘my’ boats on a truck today” is so awesome. The sign over our door that states, “Through these doors walk the finest boat builders in the world” means something to so many of us.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I have been a part of so many models. I would have to say that the 360 was the most memorable. I started with hull No. 1 and had my hand in some part of this model until the end (with the exception of being out for maternity leave). At that time, it was Cobalt’s largest boat. It really is bittersweet when a model you put so many years in is retired.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have not found this to be a problem. I had the pleasure of working beside great mentors. Their help, plus having a strong work ethic continually have added to my success. There were not many women moving up when I first entered the industry and that is not the case anymore. If you are willing to put forth the effort, you will achieve the rewards.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

When I became a supervisor there were only a few female supervisors and one female manager. I am happy to say that it is not the case now. Women make up around half of the leadership team here. I believe that hard work shines through all barriers. And as a woman supervisor, I hope to inspire other women in the industry by setting the example of being a strong leader for not only my team but my company, as well.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be the best you can be every day.

Be the best you can be every day. Do not be afraid to fail.

Do not be afraid to fail. Soak up as much knowledge as possible. If you have the opportunity to help in different departments of boating, take advantage of that.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Although I have not had the opportunity to go for several years, Lake Powell is a beautiful lake with lots of hidden coves. Closer to home would be our little local lake, Big Hill.

April Anderson

CFO, Northpoint Commercial Finance

Education: B.S. in Accounting, University of RI; Executive MBA, Emory University

Years in the marine industry: 17 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Controller at Textron Financial Corp.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was first introduced to floorplan finance when I joined Textron Financial Corporation. The marine industry has always been a primary product line for both Textron and Northpoint Commercial Finance. As the CFO for Northpoint, I enjoy working with our Marine suppliers and dealers as a trusted lending partner.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The biggest lesson I have learned is resilience. Seeing the response of the industry during the credit crisis and then also during the pandemic proved the strength of the industry.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Being nominated for this award by my peers is very special to me. Being in a finance role, I am normally behind the scenes, but this recognition celebrates the collaboration of multiple functions within Northpoint to support our customers.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have found the marine industry to be very supportive. Starting out in any industry, I feel it is important to find a mentor and advocates to help navigate your career path. I have been fortunate to have mentors that have supported me throughout my career.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope that other women see the career options within the industry and lean on the support of other female professionals. Many times, women set boundaries and put the brakes on their careers. I hope that I serve as an example that you can continue to drive towards your career goals and have a family.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

My advice would be to pursue what you enjoy doing with confidence and do not let self-doubt keep you from trying something new.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I enjoy running, tennis, traveling and spending time with my husband Josh and our two daughters, Sophia and Emma.

Rachel Auslander

Director, Partnerships & Development, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

Education: B.A., George Washington University

Years in the marine industry: 12 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up in Rhode Island, I was around water all of the time, especially sailboats, but I was specifically drawn to RBFF’s mission – increasing participation which generates more funding for conservation efforts. That, plus the educational aspects of TakeMeFishing.org and opportunities to build relationships in the industry, meshed nicely with my mission-driven background.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Don’t be afraid to try something new – so many skills that seem unrelated on paper are actually quite transferable and you should go for it! Sharing the work you do (and the fun you have) with your non-boating network makes boating more accessible for all. Flexibility is a skill that is so important in an ever-changing world.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I am proud of so much of the work we do at RBFF and our accomplishments over the past 12 years. A personal accomplishment I am proud of is building a relationship between RBFF and West Marine that led to women-focused webinars during Covid-19 and post-Covid-19. Hyper-local information sessions in 4 West Marine stores across the country featured female RBFF #WaveMaker Ambassadors sharing their knowledge base and skillsets. Not only did this cross-promote fishing to a primarily boating audience, but it showcased successful female anglers to a national audience, which helps diversify our sports for generations to come.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I’ve been lucky at RBFF to have a great female mentor who is also a working mom, and to be given the opportunity to meet and network with other professionals in the industry. The majority of marine professionals I’ve encountered have been kind and welcoming, even for someone like me without a lifetime of boating know-how. I truly had no idea how big the marine industry was until joining it.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

This industry is both for those with a passion for the sport and for those looking to excel in their own business focus area. I hope others who are looking to make a change in their professional careers will see my career track and go for it.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Network, network, network. The marine industry has so many great conferences, shows and opportunities to meet other professionals in various stages of their careers. I have found that women, especially, in this industry are so supportive of one another and are always happy to assist when they are able. Ask one of them to mentor you.

Also, due to my background, I like to say “It’s fishing and boating, we’re not curing cancer.” It reminds me to take a breath, take a look around, see the bigger picture and have fun!

What is your favorite place to go boating?

While I don’t get up there much anymore, I have such wonderful memories of sailing with family and friends off the coast of Rhode Island. Now, I enjoy taking a boat tour when I visit new places – it’s a great way to see a new city or coastline.

Perissa Bailey

Vice President & General Manager, Electrification, Mercury Marine

Education: B.S. Computer Science & Engineering; M.S. Computer Engineering

Years in the marine industry: 1 year

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was drawn to the industry by the passion consumers have for our products. It is extremely exciting to be a part of the marine industry at this time; being able to contribute to defining the future of boating is nothing short of exciting!

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Some of the biggest lessons that I have learned in the marine industry are associated with the unique challenges and opportunities posed by mobility on the water. Those challenges and opportunities include solving for additional degrees of freedom, applying both new and existing technologies to vessels to improve efficiency and playing a role in evolving the customer’s on- and off- water experience as we know it today.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

To date, my most memorable achievement in the marine industry has been the launch of the Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. The reception this product has received from customers has been so inspirational. In addition, the innovative customer-first approach the team leveraged to bring the product to market has proven to be quite rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have been able to leverage my 25-plus years of experience in automotive to help teams evolve the way we solve problems on behalf of customers. It has not been difficult to navigate my career in the marine industry, as there are many parallels with my career in automotive. Although, I still have a lot to learn about the industry, but have been able to glean insights from a rich network of experienced boating consumers, colleagues, dealers and boat builders.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to continue to lead by example and employ an innovative spirit when it comes to reimagining the boating experience and encourage others to do the same. I plan to help women identify career advocates and progress career development plans. I also plan to continue to lean into communities that have not traditionally leaned into boating and create more exposure for leisure time activities.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

My advice for women starting in the boating industry is to advocate for yourself, think big and ask lots of questions. I would advise women to never shy away from a challenge and lean into white space opportunities.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I am relatively new to boating and could not be more excited about the recreational activity. To date, I would have to say Lake Geneva is my favorite place to boat and I am looking forward to new experiences and making more memories on the water!

Betty Bauman

Founder, Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing

Education: B.S., Marketing

Years in the marine industry: 36 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Wellcraft, Marketing; Aquasport, Marketing; Donzi, Marketing; Fort Lauderdale Billfish Tournament, Treasure Cay Abaco Bahamas Billfish Tournament, U.S.V.I Open Atlantic Marlin Tournament, Ladies Fishoff, Striking Fish Tournament, South Florida Billfish Cup, Consultant and Tournament Magazine Publisher; MetroMedia Marketing, Inc., Boating/Fishing Marketing Consultant; Save Our Seas Foundation, Marine Conservation Projects; FishVerify, Marketing Consultant; Viking Yachts, Women’s Fishing Programs; Ocean Harbor Marine, Marketing Consultant and Bimini Bash customer experience.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

When I started in the marine industry there were few women in executive positions. This was before computers and internet. All I had was a typewriter. I had to work harder and smarter, plus keep learning. Things have changed now for women in the marine industry!

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

In the 1990s, I noticed a lack of programs focusing on women and boating/fishing. I created a plan where women could learn about fishing, practice hands-on, learn conservation and responsible boating, go fishing from charter boats and to feel more comfortable entering the sport and named it “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing.” Not knowing how many women wanted to participate, I was excited to see 80 women sign up for my first course. I rounded up local guides and volunteers to teach in locations all around Florida. I included networking for ladies to meet their peers, fly fishing in Colorado, international trips to Costa Rica, Cuba and Bahamas, as well as Alaska. Now, with more than 9,000 graduates, plus the others each women brings, there’s more business for the marine industry. I am grateful for companies who realize the potential of women and became sponsors to make this effort viable. One of the coolest moments was when Inside Edition sent a TV crew to cover our event and produced a four-minute segment reaching millions.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

If you are good at what you do, there are careers for women in this industry. Keep learning to stay on top of new technology. Building allies is important. It was not difficult.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

When you see a need in the industry, go for it. I created a non-intimidating entry program for women to enter fishing and boating – it worked and has lasted for more than 25 years. The world is your oyster and you can be the pearl!

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

You can do it. Use all your talents and resources to make it work. Keep learning and when the tech world changes, change with it. Find your own wave and ride it.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Travel, camping, biking, skiing, wildlife viewing and horseback riding. And taking care of our pet cats, dogs, chickens, peacocks and a raccoon.

Debbie Bricking

Owner, Riverside Marina

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 50+ years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The marina business was a dream of mine and my husband, so you could say I followed my dream of being harbor master to the river. I quickly found a true love for the Ohio River life and the community of friendly mariners.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Aside from learning to respect the mighty Ohio River and all her personalities, I have learned that the marina business is as much a hospitality industry as our bar and grill. I value the strong, lasting relationships we have built with the boating community. We have the opportunity to start new relationships every season, and I am proud that many of our customers have been with us for all 50 years!

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Over the years, as one of the local marinas on the Ohio River in the greater Cincinnati area, we have been active mariners ourselves, living year-round on a houseboat. We have organized and participated in so many social activities for the boating community that bring diverse boaters together in celebrating the boating lifestyle. Creating a sense of community and camaraderie among boaters has been a truly memorable achievement for me.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Starting the business alongside my husband made it easier for me to navigate the tough spots along the way. Working with family and forging strong bonds with the many boaters always seemed to help navigate even the roughest waters. The challenges of running a marina business require resilience and adaptability, but the rewards of being part of such a unique industry make it all worthwhile.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

If I can inspire women in the marine industry in any way, I hope it would be to encourage them to pursue their dreams and strive for what they love. Whether it's in the marine industry or any other field, finding fulfillment in your work is essential. If that happens to be near a waterway, you will surely feel a deep sense of joy and purpose.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Respect the water for all its beauty and power, and strive to forge long-lasting, meaningful relationships with other members of the marine community. The boating industry is built on a strong network of individuals who share a passion for the water. By nurturing these connections and continuously learning from others, you can find success and fulfillment in your career.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

While the question assumes that a specific place is the highest priority, I would have to say my favorite place to go boating is in Sarasota, Florida. The combination of beautiful scenery, pleasant weather and diverse boating opportunities makes it an ideal destination. However, closer to home, any place to boat on the Ohio River, as long as it is with family or friends, is cherished and holds a special place in my heart.

Katie Brockwell

General Manager, Buckeye Sports Center

Education: B.S., Marquette University

Years in the marine industry: 13 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, Sales Manager; South Shore Marine (One Water), Sales Manager.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The lake has always been an important part of my upbringing and is a major part of our area as a resort destination. My family was from Chicago and had a lake home in Wisconsin. They eventually moved to the lake full time. I spent my days at the pier, boating and seeing who could do the best back dives. My sister usually won. As the daily fun set in so did the sunset. We would gather down at the pier to watch the sunset and let the water put a sense of calm and happiness over us. So when I had the opportunity to work for Gordy’s Marine in the marine industry in my hometown, it was a great fit. That was my first jump into my marine career and have not looked back.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I’m still learning lessons each and every day as a general manager. But my focus to help overcome obstacles is to learn as much as I can about each aspect of the dealership. This provides you with the ability to assist your team and show support. They know they have someone to refer to when they are at a crossroads. Being versed in your business will build confidence and gain trust with your team, customers and vendors. Your biggest asset is your team. Help them, guide them, coach them. Help them be successful. You cannot do this without them. Creative problem solving and remaining composed during adversity. Things are going to go wrong. Be open to solutions and think through all possibilities. Have a backup plan or two.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Being part of the Gordy’s Marine team winning Dealer of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and moving into the Hall of Fame. The best practices and culture of Gordy’s has helped shape me as an individual and in my career to always do the right thing and never stop learning and growing. In addition, I have been fortunate to take my next step as a general manager with Buckeye Sports Center in Huron, OH. Helping build, create and grow Buckeye Sport’s Center’s newest location from the ground up in only a year and half with three buildings and a team of 11 has been extremely rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Most careers have moments that can be difficult and have challenges, but what has helped me is having great mentors throughout the marine industry to call on when needed for guidance and support. The marine industry feels like a family and there is always someone who can and wants to help. Do not be afraid to ask for help and it is okay not to have all the answers. The marine industry is complex and each day brings a new set of challenges. I am extremely thankful for all those who have supported me along the way, offered advice and gave me incredible opportunities to gain experience.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

There are many amazing women who have come before me to help pave the way for my opportunities. I can only hope to continue their efforts by showing other women the importance of servant leadership. You can be a voice, you can be an influence and above all, support and listen to your team.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

The marine industry provides a family atmosphere, a fast-paced environment, variety in your workday and some of the best people, both teammates and customers alike. It is not easy, you will have to persevere through many challenges and the demands can be great, but the skills you will learn, from the technical side to creative problem solving to strong work ethic, are worth it.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Lake Geneva, Wis.

Neha Clark

Senior Vice President Enterprise Finance, Brunswick Corporation

Education: B.S., Indiana University

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The marine industry creates products and experiences that can be enjoyed by all from relaxing on the water to adventurous. Very few industries provide the opportunity to work in such a versatile and accessible space where some of the best memories are created. Brunswick, specifically, has a unique portfolio in marine with Mercury engines, transformational technologies, market leading boat brands, and shared access, combined unlock opportunities across all the major segments of recreational marine.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The marine industry draws people that are extremely passionate, not only about boating and being on the water, but also about advancing the overall experience and footprint created by the industry. Coming into the industry, I was not aware of the level of personal and professional commitment that each person has for the industry and business.

It has been a privilege to work with people and teams at Brunswick that make an outsized impact on a product, project or the industry.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Navigating COVID with each day bringing a new challenge. We went from closing down all the facilities to quickly reopening them followed by a terrific demand surge, right into supply constraints. This all, while trying to keep people, teams, and families safe. It was a testament to the great people at Brunswick, and their ability to remain flexible and pivot when needed.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

It was initially, primarily because there are multiple variables that can impact the marine industry, such as macro factors, product, technology and of course, weather. The other factor is that the number of woman leaders in the industry is at a position of growth but not where it needs to be. I am excited to continue to see an expanded interest in the industry across all factors, diversity and women, and the success it is driving.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire women and men to be able to work in an environment where they can bring their whole self to work. For me, embracing change and finding ways to drive a culture forward have resulted in some of the most rewarding outcomes. It is contagious once it gains momentum. I would hope to continue to advocate for a place where women can be their best, and Brunswick has been a real leader in bringing diversity to the table from the top levels to the factory lines.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don’t be afraid of breaking out of your zone. Opportunities are out there and sometimes you have to flex a bit for it to fit.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I’m not picky, however, I do love boating in Wisconsin at our lake home where the water is quiet and calm.

Sarah Devlin

Accreditation Director, American Boat & Yacht Council

Education: English Lit and Writing

Years in the marine industry: 25 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Professional BoatBuilder magazine, Associate Editor; Marina World magazine, North American Correspondent; International Marina & Boatyard Conference, Content Manager; The Landing School, Communications Director; IBEX, Education Director.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Honestly? The easy paycheck. My first job in the marine industry was to write boating-related press releases and act as administrative support for a communications group in Portland, Maine. I knew the lingo and I knew how to write so it was a fun way to spend my day. However, it’s the people in this industry that kept me here. I had some amazing mentors and I continue to have great conversations with marine industry folks – from linguistics to engineering, and from movie quotes to music lyrics.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I learned about the physics associated with wind and sailing, so I lost my fear of flying. And then I learned about metal fatigue and that fear of flying came back. Joking aside, my biggest lesson is that things will continue to progress. The technology that comes out of R&D with boat design and electrical systems is fascinating. The first time I saw a workable part come out of a 3D printer, I squealed. I wish I could live another 100 years because I am so curious about what’s next.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Working with the IBEX education program made me realize that I wanted to make an impact in education and training in the marine industry. I went over to The Landing School to see how that fit into my goals, and that’s when the pandemic hit along with a bigger worker shortage, and I realized I wanted to return to the national conversation. Now, with my job at ABYC, I can make an impact in education and training as well as workforce development by connecting schools with industry. This brings me to a very memorable and satisfying moment: I was giving a presentation at a school this spring, and the industry audience started asking questions that the school staff and instructors were answering. Seeing that connection, that was a great moment.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

It wasn’t difficult, but it could be frustrating sometimes. I think the industry is evolving and I work with a really amazing team now.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I have changed over the years, and I hope my younger colleagues see me speaking up and standing my ground. I’m a pain in the butt for a lot of people because I expect them to meet deadlines, to be respectful, to do their jobs. I hope that inspires my female colleagues to hold people accountable as well.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

I can probably learn more from the women entering the work force than they can learn from me. I have worked with multiple generations of women in this industry and I noticed that women older than I am – the ones who broke the ceiling and got us a seat at the table – would advise that I might fail if I didn’t act like “one of the guys.” Young women entering the work force accept their seat at the table and don’t acknowledge that it could ever be in question.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

This sounds dopey, but I love being in a boat wherever I am. I love Vineyard Sound during a good sunrise. I love being in the Outer Banks and cruising alongside the shrimp boats. I have spent time in the Everglades bumping about in a small Lund – which is when I learned that alligators are super lazy predators. But, I live on the Maine midcoast for a reason. We have pretty decent tides so I enjoy running up river to beach the boat and hang out, or cruising down to the mouth to pound into the swells after a storm. I grew up on a lake, jumping my friends’ wakes in our ski boat. I’m still a bit of a child when I’m in a boat, except now I wear a lifejacket.

Tara Dwyer

Executive Vice President Portfolio Operations, Blue Harbor Management

Education: B.A., Business Management

Years in the marine industry: 20 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Kingman Yacht Center and The Hinckley Company

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The marine industry holds a special place in my heart due to my upbringing on Cape Cod, where boating has been a cherished family tradition for generations. A day on the water, be it fishing, sailing or simply relaxing with my feet immersed in the water, has always captivated me. The boatyard in particular, is a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging and comfort.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Working in the marine industry I have learned a valuable lesson in resilience. This field often presents physical and mental challenges that require a strong and determined mindset. Early in my career, I learned the importance of developing skills to overcome obstacles, maintain perseverance, and bounce back from setbacks or failures. The demanding nature of the industry has shaped my ability to adapt and remain steadfast in the face of adversity. The marine industry has taught me the significance of customer focus and the customer’s experience. It is evident that the industry boasts some of the most loyal customers. By prioritizing their needs and exceeding their expectations, I discovered that customers can become your most powerful advocates. Placing the customer at the center of everything we do fosters strong relationships and drives customer loyalty and satisfaction. The valuable lesson I learned is that by consistently delivering exceptional service and going above and beyond, we can build a loyal customer base that supports and promotes our work within the industry.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I have two memorable achievements that hold great significance to me. Firstly, I was privileged to become Hinckley Yachts' first female general manager in 95 years. Although I have since moved on from the company, I feel deeply honored to have been entrusted with such a pioneering role. It was a milestone that symbolized progress and breaking gender barriers in the marine industry.

Secondly, I had the opportunity to mentor a young high school gentleman who was uncertain about his future career path. Through guidance and support, he persevered, graduated, and ultimately thrived as an exceptional mechanic with multiple certifications. Witnessing his growth and success fills me with immense pride and fulfillment. It serves as a reminder of the profound impact mentorship can have on someone's life, helping them discover their talents and pursue a rewarding profession.

Both achievements represent moments of personal and professional fulfillment, where I had the privilege to make a positive impact and contribute to the growth and development of individuals in the marine industry.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

During the early stages of my career, I faced significant challenges as I often found myself as the lone woman in the room. However, over the years, through hard work and determination, I earned the respect of my colleagues and proved my capabilities. While being a woman in a predominantly male-dominated industry can still present occasional challenges, I consider myself fortunate to have had the support of a few exceptional mentors and the opportunity to work with remarkable teams throughout my journey. Their guidance and the collaborative environments have played a vital role in my professional growth and success.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I am driven by the desire to set an inspiring example of exceptional leadership, just as I have had the privilege to witness and be mentored by remarkable individuals throughout my career. It is my aspiration to empower and encourage women in the marine industry to believe in their abilities and pursue any path they choose within the industry or any business segment. By breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity, I hope to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of gender, feel confident that they can achieve greatness and make a meaningful impact in their chosen field.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

To thrive in the industry, actively engage and immerse yourself, fearlessly seeking answers to your questions. Surround yourself with a supportive network that empowers you to continually grow and be the best version of yourself.

Dawn Fields

Dealer Support Manager, Priority One Financial Services

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 9 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was looking for something new and exciting. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and to be able to grow with a company long term. Nine years later – I found exactly what I needed, and more!

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Finance and insurance in the marine industry is constantly changing. New regulations, policies and procedures can be a lot to keep up with. I’ve learned that I have to be ready to change my outlook, the way I respond, and the way I work.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I have been recognized twice by my coworkers and company at our annual “Above & Beyond” award. It is humbling and rewarding to know that both my coworkers and our dealers benefit from my efforts.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I enjoy being challenged, so even though I found myself entering a new industry and career path, I wouldn’t say the experience was “difficult.” I have learned a lot along the way. I still learn every day. I am grateful to work for a company that acknowledges my strengths and pushes me to be my best. Helping other people is rewarding – that is what I continue to do every day for my team and our dealer partners.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

A few years ago, one of our dealers wrote in an award submission that they can hear me “smiling through the phone.” I want to lead by example – always going the extra mile by showing up and being the best I can be every day. I hope that is contagious and inspires others to do the same.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don’t be afraid to start a new adventure. Be proud of yourself and see that there is opportunity if you work hard. There is such a supportive community within the industry, full of women to guide you and look up to.

Tara Flanagan

Education Coordinator, Annapolis Boat Shows

Education: B.A., Psychology, Skidmore College

Years in the marine industry: 7 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

My husband and I left to go cruising in October of 2014. During the summer we were at anchor in Block Island when I saw a Facebook advertisement for temporary work at Annapolis Boat Shows in Annapolis for the fall shows. We both worked two years as temporary workers for the fall shows, when I was offered a permanent position as education coordinator in 2017.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

There will always be a ‘boys’ mentality as is in most industries, but the more women empower themselves with knowledge within the industry, the better it will be for other women in the future. I think women have a nurturing side which makes us a stronger asset to work with future boaters, as well. The future cruisers I encounter at Cruisers University, I find within a couple, the man tends to be the person who wants to take off into the sunset and the woman just follows. My job is to make sure the woman has the comfort level to be an equal partner on the boat with her significant other.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

In my job as education coordinator, I meet a lot of sailors who have a dream but are not sure how to make it a reality. My memorable achievement happens every time one of my students sends me a picture of them and their boat in a tropical location enjoying life as they dreamt it. This past Christmas morning, I received 10 different messages from past students somewhere in the Bahamas and beyond.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I truly stumbled into my career at Annapolis Boat Shows. My background is in veterinary hospital management. I never would have thought back in 2014, when we left our home port as a scared deer in headlights, I would come to enjoy my new life as much as I do and my enthusiasm for cruising and sharing it with others is just an added benefit.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I want women to know that there is a spot or niche for everyone in the marine industry. One just needs to find what brings joy to their life and figure out what steps to take to find that niche. It helps when other women are there to support you and offer advise or a glass of wine when you need it.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Find a great mentor, read everything you can get your hands on, watch videos on social media platforms, take a chance on something that you may think is out of your comfort zone. My first two years working with the Annapolis Boat Shows, my mantra was ‘fake it until you make it’. Basically, do not let doubts win, conquer fear and find happiness in your own success.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Truthfully, I have not found a bad place to go boating. Anywhere our boat is that allows us to jump off and go swimming in warm water will always be my favorite place.

Sandra Gaskins

Plant Manager, Robalo Boats LLC

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 37 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up in a small town, it was exciting to see loads of huge boats being transported all over the world. I wondered where the boats were headed and what memories would be made once the boat met its owner. I wanted to be part of the excitement of producing fun time memories for everyone on the water. Working with the great team of Robalo Boats has allowed me to realize my dream.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

You have to be willing and ready to accept change. The marine industry is constantly evolving and improving processes and products. Our company has always been known as a leader in innovation and quality excellence. Taking pride in the quality of work you produce enhances the brand and exceeds the expectations of our dealers and customers around the world. This is something we strive for every day and through a dedicated team and leadership I am proud to say we achieve it!

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Being promoted as the first ever female plant manager in our company is a great honor. I have been able to take the knowledge I have gained over 37 years and use it to lead the Interiors Plant in our company. I never sought titles or personal recognition. I focused on my passion for the quality of work I produced and my hard work and passion was rewarded with my current position as our company plant manager over the Interior department.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have always been treated with respect and been allowed to make my own decisions and learn from my mistakes. I have been able to work with amazing team members and I have had great role models that mentored and coached me along the way. I never felt as a female that I was not valued for my contributions to the company.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope other women realize that the marine industry needs more females in all areas. All aspects of boat production have traditionally been seen as a male role, but women are a driving force, recognized for their attention to detail and the consistency and quality of their work. I have worked to inspire those around me and across our company to work hard and dream big. I am fortunate to meet dealers and customers as they visit our company. My enthusiasm for our products and our company shines through and is contagious.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Dream and dream big. The possibilities are endless. Keep a smile on your face as you continue to push forward. Adapt to change with a positive attitude. No matter your starting role, find your passion and push hard to pursue that which brings you personal and professional satisfaction. Be patient. Do not have unrealistic expectations. Success can come but it takes time and personal dedication and commitment.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I enjoy having family and friends over for grilling and pool time. I also love extended weekend trips whether it’s in the mountains or down south on the water.

Donna Giddens

Sales Administration and CSI Manager, Chaparral Boats, Inc.

Education: B.S., Textile Technology

Years in the marine industry: 20 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I always knew at a young age I wanted to work for a company that connected me to the world. I struggled to find the right balance between my passion for my own career and my important role as a wife and mother. In 2001, I took a leap of faith and started my career with Chaparral and Robalo Boats. With 278 dealers worldwide, including 69 international dealers and an amazing group of employees, I have found my work home.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The marine industry has some of the hardest and most passionate working people. Many are long standing family – owned businesses and dealerships. Our boats are hand crafted with excellent workmanship of second and third generation boat builders. The boats we are building are providing incredible memories for families and friends. It gives me so much pride to know our company works hard every day to deliver these experiences to our customers all over the world.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Taking a risk out of my comfort zone. When a position opened up in our company, I quickly volunteered to lead the internal sales team. I worked hard to build our team and to continue my work supporting our external sales team, employees and dealers. I faced the challenge with a strong work ethic and passion for our company. I worked hard to earn the respect of my team, our external sales team and executives.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have found the marine industry is built on establishing long term, incredible relationships. Dealers, vendors and employees are always willing to work together and do what it takes to be successful. Throughout my tenure at Chaparral and Robalo Boats, I have been afforded a unique opportunity to have the greatest mentors in the industry. To name some very important mentors – Ann Baldree, Buck Pegg and Jim Lane. I have worked hard to be a good student and have admired the bold moves they have made throughout the unique challenges and opportunities in our industry and beyond. I began my career in September of 2001, one week later we faced 9/11. Then came the great recession and most recently, Covid-19. These unique seasons in our industry have helped shape my career. I have always felt respected, appreciated and valued for my individual contribution to our company. I have tremendous respect and admiration for our team at Chaparral and Robalo Boats. We face every challenge with bold moves to protect our dealers, employees and customers and to never settle for the status quo.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

As a leader in the industry, it is our responsibility to help inspire and grow talented women and men in our workforce and industry. It is essential to our future success. I work with a talented team of young women. It is my goal each day to teach them and to encourage them to realize their professional and personal goals. I have also had the pleasure to participate in the mentoring program Women in The Industry 1+1, which connects people at the start of their careers with industry leaders.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Work hard and find the unique value that you bring to your company. Build lasting relationships in your company, community and the industry. Study our industry and get involved. Surround yourself with an ambitious strong team. Be honest and direct. Recognize your team – it is your work family.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

My family and I enjoy offshore fishing in the Destin, Florida area. It gives us the opportunity to disconnect and spend quality time together.

Jennifer Hasbrouck

President/Owner, Freedom Boat Club San Diego, Channel Islands, Mavcco Market Fuel and Bait

Education: B.S., Exercise Physiology, Florida State University; Doctor of Chiropractic, Palmer College of Chiropractic

Years in the marine industry: 10 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up in Sarasota, Florida, and on the water boating my entire life is where my love for boating started. My husband and I moved out to San Diego and knew that we wanted to start our own business, but did not know what exactly. Because we had come from a boating culture in Florida, it only made sense once the opportunity presented itself that we open the FBC franchise in San Diego. My love for boating is in my blood and I cannot imagine my life without it.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

That the industry is always evolving and changing, and you can either fight against that change and stay stagnant or embrace it and evolve with the industry and where the future of the boating industry is going.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Winning the Freedom Boat Club Franchise of the Year in 2019 at our annual Freedom Forum Conference. This is the most coveted award in the Freedom Boat Club network, and it was an honor to receive the award and be recognized for all the hard work and dedication that we have put in.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

It's a hard question to answer, so I would have to say yes and no. Yes, because when opening the business in 2014, we were the first West Coast Franchise, and no one knew who Freedom Boat Club was out here. We had to work extremely hard to build brand recognition and build trust from our prospects and members. On the other side, no, it was not difficult to navigate a career in this industry because my husband and I had such a love for the water and boating that it made our jobs easy and definitely fun.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry by showing them that anyone, despite your background, can get into the marine space. Yes, I was around boats most of my life, but I went to school to become a doctor, and would have never dreamed that this is what I would be doing now. The marine industry for many years has been more male dominant, so I would tell those women interested to just go for it and believe in themselves. Over my 10 years in the industry, it has been so amazing to see more women join the industry.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Work hard and do not let anyone get in the way of what you want to achieve. Tell yourself that you belong there just as much as anyone else.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Spending time with my husband and two sons, traveling (especially to Europe), shopping, interior design and decorating my house and Muay Thai.

Estephanie Herrera

President, EH2O Marine Business Solutions

Education: MBA, LSU Shreveport

Years in the marine industry: 18 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: MarineMax – Business Manager, Marketing Coordinator, Titling Specialist, Administrative Assistant; The Boat House Group – Director of Finance and Business Analyst.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Having been raised in the waters of Puerto Rico, my fascination with the ocean and the boating lifestyle has been ingrained since childhood.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I have learned the value of advocating for myself and other women. Becoming a competent, female leader requires considerable effort. With that said, I’ve also learned to embrace continuous learning from the examples set by successful leaders. Lastly, I have learned to prioritize self-care, establish boundaries, and have the right support system around me so I am able to give the best version of myself to others.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Highlighting a success, I single-handedly sold a $3 million yacht by simply establishing a relationship and presenting what could be considered the best of the best by putting myself in a customer advocate facing role. I also need to highlight creating my business that serves dealers within the industry.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Achieving success requires effort and perseverance. As the trailblazer in my family, venturing into the corporate empire within a male-dominated industry was undoubtedly accompanied by obstacles. However, I now view those challenges as valuable opportunities that have shaped me into the resilient woman I am today.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

My aspiration is to persistently inspire women and girls, sharing guidance rooted in my personal experiences and knowledge. I aim to empower them to overcome obstacles by reminding them of their natural capabilities, enabling them to flourish and represent their true potential.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Embrace your authentic self and trust your instincts firmly. Your uniqueness is unmatched.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Engaging with my community brings me happiness, and in my free time, I actively participate in the AAUW organization, which empowers women and girls.

Dana Koman

Marketing Manager, TACO Marine, brand of TACO Metals, LLC, a subsidiary of Patrick Industries

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Southern New Hampshire University

Years in the marine industry: 13 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Edgartown Yacht Club, Junior Sailing Program Administrator; Wild Coffee Marketing, Marketing Consultant for marine industry.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

As someone who grew up in the Utah desert, I was introduced to the marine industry when I began working at the Edgartown Yacht Club on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. My first job there was as a receptionist. I quickly became immersed in the boating and sailing culture of the EYC. From there, I eventually became the club’s Junior Sailing Program Administrator. My love for the marine industry, combined with my passion for writing and marketing, eventually led to my career with TACO Marine as the company’s marketing manager.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The marine industry is a small industry. Everyone knows everyone. In that respect, “so much of what we do is all about relationships.” A Patrick Industries colleague said that to me one day and it has stuck with me ever since because it’s 100 percent true.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

When I started with TACO, we had almost no social media presence or brand awareness beyond our relationships with OEM and key aftermarket distributors. Expanding TACO’s brand presence, from primarily an OEM component manufacturer to now a leading aftermarket and consumer product supplier with must-have essentials for the boating and sport fishing lifestyle, is something of which I am very proud. However, I cannot take sole credit for this accomplishment. Through the support of my boss Mike Kushner, colleagues Mark Henderson and Phillip Taschioglou, and long-time marketing lead colleague Zoe Rawitz, we’ve taken the TACO brand to new heights through new branding, a totally revamped website, strategic advertising and social media campaigns, new TACO Pro Teams, charitable tournament sponsorships, community engagement, an expansive library of how-to videos, product education and much more.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Yes and no. Because I did not grow up in or around boats like many of my colleagues, there was a steep learning curve. After more than 13 years in the industry, I’m still learning new things all the time. However, the learning aspect keeps my job exciting and engaging.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Through my marketing work at TACO, I am focused on more diversity in our campaigns featuring women at the helm. Additionally, I am continually working toward bettering myself, broadening my skill set and learning as much as I can about all aspects of the marine industry. I want to be successful and effective in my role, and to be known as a knowledgeable resource for others. I hope to be an example to other women in the industry and show that anything is possible through hard work, passion for the job and dedication.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

You are worthy, you are capable, you deserve to be here.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Sailing around the British Virgin Islands on a 50-foot Beneteau will remain one of my favorite adventures of all time – an experience I plan to share with my son when he gets older.

Jodi Latshaw

President, United States Warranty Corporation

Education: MBA, Financial Management Services

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The opportunity to diversify my organization's portfolio in the extended service contract space.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Maritime technology. We were already providing our contract holders coverage for other outdoor recreational vehicles, so adding a watercraft product made for a one stop shop for our dealer partners in the U.S. and Canada. Having a unique exclusionary plan that covered these high-tech related components was business critical for our contract holders and marinas/repair shops. The buyers are changing. Having a product that answers the needs of these purchasers will be necessary for survival. Afterall, we are selling fun. Protecting that investment is how we can help keep the fun going.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Being awarded the Boating Industry 40 Under 40 in 2021 along with my COO was an absolute honor. Through good times and bad, I have a core group of people whose dedication to customer service, integrity and top of the line service is bar none.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I have a great supportive team. We ask a lot of questions and network to find solutions. We understand the seasonality and profit needs of our market. I was surprised how many family- owned marinas are still out there; we have been able to add value to our customer base, especially multi-site locations.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I’ve never been one that likes a lot of attention. I lead by actions, I guess. I am a good listener. With mental health being at the forefront these days in our workplace, creating opportunities and outlets for personal expression, release & flexibility has been important as evident in some of our workplace benefits. My entire company knows my open-door policy is not just lip service.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Always listen to your inner voice and stay curious. Ask questions. Find a mentor.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

While the ocean (and its inhabitants) is my happy place, I really love the diversity of the Great Lakes since we live so close to Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River and its tributaries.

Kim Loenichen

VP of Sales, Monterey Boats & Blackfin Boats

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 43 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Wellcraft – Lead in Manufacturing, Sr. Dealer Sales Coordinator; Monterey Boats – Sales Manager, Director of Sales; Blackfin Boats – Director of Sales.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

My path to the marine industry began after graduating high school. I grew up as an avid boater in northern Michigan, and ultimately moved from Michigan to Florida after high school. I was looking for a job when I came across a boat company in Sarasota, Florida. I had never worked in a manufacturing environment and thought it would be interesting to learn all the aspects of how a boat was produced. I built a foundational knowledge by working in manufacturing for five years. I began by simply being a boat cleaner/striping boats, lead person over final, and worked diligently to get promoted to the sales department, establishing the first dealer coordinator for that company. I was fortunate to surround myself with mentors who believed in me and let me “make the job my own.” The co-workers, dealer networks, and vendor partners who I can proudly call my friends are those who have kept me in this industry for 43 years.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The marine industry is small compared to other industries, so you must be flexible and learn to adapt to new ideas, because this industry can change rapidly. We must remind ourselves that this industry represents a lifestyle, and our products can represent a customer’s lifetime goal, so it is imperative to remain innovative in design, marketing, and sales strategies. Many of us experienced the tremendous hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic and were forced to navigate the associated economic impacts. Remaining dedicated to your team, your brands, and your personal goals will help you and your company weather challenges that are certain to come.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Over the span of a 40-plus year career in the marine industry I have so many memorable achievements in my career, but I think the most memorable was when Seabring Marine trusted me and supported me by promoting me and giving me the opportunity to become the vice president of sales for both Monterey Boats and Blackfin Boats. I was given the opportunity to continue the growth of Monterey and assist in the startup of Blackfin Boats, implementing programs, a dealer network, promotions, etc. Through this, I have been able to pursue and reach some of my professional and personal goals.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I assume that every industry has its challenges when navigating a successful career. However, I believe there may be additional obstacles for women who choose a male dominated industry. This is undoubtedly a competitive industry that women can certainly be successful in, but must actively manage a healthy balance between career aspiration and raising a family. I have been blessed with both by seeking to learn at every opportunity, working hard to reach my personal goals, and remembering everything has merit, nothing will be handed to you.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

This industry is forever changing, and more and more women are thriving in it. Women are smart, strong, witty, and sometimes more detail orientated and can be great leaders. I am very fortunate to work for a company who has more females in management positions then others in the marine industry. I have tried to be a dedicated mentor to the next generation of woman leaders by providing guidance, support, and encouragement to help them achieve their full potential. My commitment to professional development, open communication, and community involvement is hopefully leading an example for other women to follow.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Take action to accomplish your goals. Seek out a mentor who will teach you the industry. Ask lots of questions and be prepared to learn every day. Develop great customer service skills. Under promise and over delivery will earn you respect.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, traveling, entertaining, shopping, and any time spent outdoors in the sunshine is a great day.

Sasha Mogensen

Product Operations Manager, Boatyard

Education: Bachelor’s, Automotive Engineering, Oxford Brookes University

Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up in Europe, I spent a lot of time on boats and had endless adventures on the water. Now, living in sunny Southwest Florida, where life revolves around all things aquatic, it was a natural choice for me. When I was ready for a career change a few years ago, I wanted to dive into an industry that I truly loved and where I could make a real difference. Making the change to Boatyard was an absolute dream come true for me.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

In the marine industry, I've discovered that change and the learning journey never ends. With technology constantly advancing, there's a world of exciting possibilities to bring about positive change. I'm always on the lookout for ways to contribute and make a difference, while also being eager to learn from my industry peers. It's a dynamic field where growth and collaboration go hand in hand.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

The standout achievement for me would undoubtedly be the successful launch of our Customer Portal. The process involved extensive research to truly understand the pain points experienced by boat owners. Building this innovative product from the ground up, one that genuinely addresses these issues and rekindles the joy of boat ownership, is an incredible milestone for myself and our whole team. It fills me with immense pride when I hear all the positive feedback from our customers.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Admittedly, the marine industry has traditionally been dominated by men, and that dynamic can influence perceptions of women in the field. However, I consider myself incredibly lucky to have found the perfect fit with Boatyard. We have a close-knit and highly supportive environment that has been instrumental in my personal and professional growth. The collective wisdom and camaraderie of my peers and everyone I’ve met in the industry has taught me invaluable lessons, as everyone is genuinely open to sharing knowledge and insights.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

As a woman working at the intersection of two male-dominated industries, tech and marine, I am driven to inspire other women in the marine industry. Currently, I'm actively involved in a program that encourages young women to explore tech careers, and I'd love to participate in similar initiatives within the marine field. However, the most powerful inspiration comes from sharing our experiences openly. By initiating conversations and being vocal about the benefits of a career in marine, as well as the invaluable contributions women can make, we can ignite a spark in others. I firmly believe that by fostering dialogue and breaking barriers, we can empower more women to embark on fulfilling journeys in the marine industry.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don't shy away from asking questions or challenging assumptions as you begin your career in the marine industry. Growth and progress, both personally and as an industry, come from being open to change and fearlessly questioning the status quo.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Narrowing it down to just one is tough, there are so many breathtaking destinations to choose from. However, if I had to select a favorite, it would likely be the Costa Brava in the Mediterranean. The stunning scenery and quaint coastal towns make it an absolute gem.

Megan Morris

Marketing Manager, Pursuit Boats

Education: B.A, English Literature, Florida State University

Years in the marine industry: 15 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Power & Motoryacht Magazine plus the Marine Group, multiple positions beginning with Advertising Coordinator and climbing to Director of Marketing

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I am a Florida girl who grew up boating, fishing, cruising and exploring on my parents’ Shamrock boat. Each weekend we would spend time on the water whether it be the ocean, lagoon or a river. My childhood was full of joyful memories, so many of them aboard that boat. It was a natural fit when I moved to NYC and landed a position at Power & Motoryacht magazine. It began as a part time job and evolved into a career and I never looked back.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The marine industry is a tight-knit group which is built on relationships. Before I joined the Pursuit team, I had a brief hiatus as I started my family. When I returned and attended my first boat show I found that I still knew so many people and the bonds that we made needn’t even be rekindled. Even though it had been years, seeing old friends and colleagues felt as though there was no time lost. And today, I continue to work with them while I am constantly forming new relationships with others in the industry. I have no doubt the connections I’ve made with the team at Pursuit Boats will remain as strong.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I have truly embraced creating bonds and relationships with Pursuit Boat owners. I’ve learned that each of them have their own stories, passions and enthusiasm for the boating lifestyle. Just as you form relationships with those who work in the industry, I have found it incredibly fulfilling to form bonds with our owners and help them tell their stories, which I hope help others embrace this very special lifestyle that boating, family and friends provide.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

No, it was not. This industry is special and unique, and I feel lucky to be a part of it for the 15 years I have been. Not only do you maintain lasting relationships, but the days we are able to get out on the water make for a great day at the office.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

It is true that the marine industry is a male dominated field. Sometimes you find you are the only woman in the room. My advice to women would be to follow your passions, take the helm of what drives you and to do the very best you can no matter what. Because if you love what you do, you will succeed.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be strong, honest and put in the work. Smile and have fun. Enjoy it, but know you have to work for it. And find your balance. As a woman, it can be delicate to maintain a career if you plan to raise a family. Both are challenging and rewarding work. Always know your priorities. For me, family comes first, but you can maintain both. At Pursuit, I am fortunate to be in a position where I can have the best of both worlds.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

We have a pool and live three miles from the beach. We love to spend weekends camping out at the beach or lounging around the pool with my parents and close friends. I love to read and binge watch shows from time to time. It’s a beautiful life. I am blessed.

Fawn Myers

Quality Manager, Tiara Yachts

Education: B.S., Manufacturing Engineering Technology with a certificate in Quality Technology, Ferris State University

Years in the marine industry: 1.5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I consider myself an innovator with the desire to be involved in an environment that drives a culture of thinking outside the box. I was not necessarily looking to get into the marine industry; I was looking to be a part of a company that supports creativity, technological growth and fosters a culture of innovation. That’s when I found Tiara Yachts.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the marine industry is the importance of communication and integrity. Clear and effective communication is essential to the marine industry. This applies not only to communication with my colleagues, but also to our dealers and customers. Keeping all communication channels open, listening actively, and expressing myself clearly to avoid misunderstandings has been essential to my role in the industry. Maintaining a positive work ethic and demonstrating honesty is an important factor when upholding the reputation of both Tiara Yachts and the entire marine industry.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

One of my most memorable achievements in the marine industry was implementing data analysis tools and techniques to extract insights, identify trends and make data-driven decisions to improve Tiara’s overall quality performance. This achievement involved developing and implementing new quality metrics, generating regular reports, and using data visualization techniques to effectively communicate quality performance. These systems have helped our teams own their quality and drive change that has significantly improved the internal quality of our product and overall customer experience.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Fortunately, Tiara Yachts believed in my abilities as a quality manager and fully supported me as I began learning about the industry. The support that I received made me feel like I wasn’t navigating this path alone. The main challenge I experienced was applying my existing skillset to an entirely new industry. The ongoing support I received, mixed with the niche marine industry, has allowed me to expand upon my existing skillset and develop even greater skills; this has provided an engaging challenge.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women in the industry by leading by example and being a source of encouragement. I hope by continuing to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and dedication to personal/professional growth, I will be a source of inspiration for others. I will continue to encourage those around me to work to develop a growth mindset and emphasize the importance of continuous learning in order to be successful and advance the industry.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Build strong relationships. Cultivate strong connections with colleagues, superiors, customers, and other marine industry professionals. Consistently work to build a reputation for being reliable, professional, and supportive. Work to develop a resilient problem-solving mindset and always embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

One of my favorite summer hobbies is gardening. There is always a sense of achievement growing something from a tiny seed and canning all the vegetables to be enjoyed for months to come. My husband and I also enjoy hiking and have a passion for the mountains.

Lacey Neahr

Category and Inventory Director, SeaWide, LKQ Specialty

Education: Dartmouth College

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Prior to joining the marine industry, I enjoyed working with Outdoor brands. Their strong brand identities, enthusiastic customers and close-knit communities were appealing. When I saw an opportunity to help grow SeaWide’s business, I was curious to what extent my past experiences with the Outdoor world would translate to the marine industry. During my interview, I could see that the team loved what they did and were passionate about the brands they distributed. Ultimately the culture is what drew me to the industry and why I stay.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

The power of networking and relationship building. People who work in the marine industry are deeply passionate about their jobs. Many have worked in the industry for decades and have built profound friendships. Understanding those dynamics and leaning on mentors to help navigate key relationships is critical. Those relationships create a level of trust between business partners and competitors not often seen in other industries.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Leading the SeaWide Category and Inventory Team transition into LKQ Specialty’s systems and processes. When SeaWide was acquired by LKQ Specialty, we gained new teammates, additional warehouse space, delivery trucks, enhanced IT programs and additional marketing support to grow our business. To take advantage of our new capabilities, we had to move our inventory, pricing, supplier programs, etc., into LKQ Specialty’s systems in the matter of a few months. The project met our timeline, and we were able to meet customer demand for products throughout the transition.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Navigating a career in the marine industry has unique challenges, but it is not more difficult than any other industry. Regardless of your particular industry, you need to challenge yourself to learn everyday and proactively find opportunities to grow. You also need to be flexible and say yes to unexpected opportunities that may be out of your comfort zone.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I would like to inspire other women to not only lead by example but also with their voice. It is vital to put your ideas on the table and illustrate your views. Fresh perspectives are essential to the growth and evolution of any company.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

I will give them the same advice that my dad gave me. When you work for a company, work hard, learn beyond your job requirements and treat the business like you are the owner. Always strive to push the company forward and ask yourself how can I move the needle today. What is going to be most impactful to the business both short-term and long-term?

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Most weekends you can find me on the softball field, watching a Dodgers game or wine tasting. I love to travel and explore new cultures, cuisines, and landscapes. This year I am excited to travel to Turkey where I will be attending a wedding and stopping to see the natural wonders in Cappadocia and Bodrum.

Anna Ramirez

Product Planning Manager, Marine Leisure, Volvo Penta

Education:

B.S. Chemical Engineer

M.S. Manufacturing Engineer

MBA (Kellogg School of Management)

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Caterpillar Inc – Sales and Marketing Manager, Cat Marine

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The marine industry was one of the segments I was exposed to during my years in corporate strategy for distribution of heavy equipment, and I was fascinated from the first moment I learned about it. I started to wonder why the people in the industry were always happy and smiling, and now I know how fun and rewarding it is to be in a dynamic industry that will always be there as long as there is water, either for recreation, trade, transport, work or safety.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I have learned that in order to continue contributing to the leadership of Volvo Penta, I must get closer to our customers of today and tomorrow. As a product planning manager, I must be customer centric and recognize that each region and segment has its own unique demands, pace, and profiles. Our customers are rapidly transforming, and we are developing technology for boaters that don’t even know they will be boaters in a few years.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I would say having the opportunity to be the only woman in a room with over 100 men in navy uniforms, taking advice from me to build their warships with powerful engines and closing multi-million-dollar deals. I enjoyed working with navies from different countries during my times of marine sales manager and I appreciated the professional settings while doing business with the various navies I dealt with. I always felt respected and appreciated for the value I brought to the table and also had the opportunity to learn about each country’s policies on internal and external affairs. I think it is a dream come true for a woman who enjoys adventure, building quality personal and professional relationships, and appreciates an environment of excellence and honor.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

The marine industry can be very fun and dynamic; however, it is still a reality that not many women are in technical roles, which makes it a bit lonely at times. As long as I enjoyed what I was doing I didn’t feel it was difficult. And if there was something I didn’t know, I worked hard to know who to ask.

I think making sure my personal values are aligned with the organization I am part of are crucial to make it a smooth ride for me. At Volvo Penta, I am surrounded by great people who share my values and commitment to make a positive impact in the industry and our environment, which makes me enjoy what I do even more.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Doing my job the best I can and honoring the opportunities I have been given with professionalism and femininity. I think women play a big role in society and our own unique qualities raise the standards of every situation, including at work. I hope I can inspire other women to pursue science careers, to dare to have fun at work and still be professional, to explore other cultures and countries and to continue to invest in their education as a gateway to an interesting life that never stops learning.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

I would summarize it in the following points:

1. Do some self-reflection on what your personal values are, where do you see yourself in the future and how you want to impact the industry. That will help you identify the organization you want to be part of and from there, start to design your career aspirations.

2. Seek mentors who have your same values and can help you identify your career path and introduce you to people who can help you learn and advance.

3. Always be prepared and do the homework before going to any meeting.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I have gone boating to many beautiful places, however, the memories of boating in my home country, Venezuela, in a place called Lecherias, will always be close to my heart. The experience of having friends, family, amazing scenery, crystal clear water and eating freshly caught fish cooked on the grill off the boat will always be a special memory.

Kayleigh Santi

Innovative Boating Experience Manager, Legend Boats

Education: Honors Bachelor of Commerce, Laurentian University

Years in the marine industry: 13 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up around the marine industry, with my father and grandfather owning and operating Legend Boats, I always found myself drawn to the boating lifestyle. I always wanted to be a part of this incredible industry, where we get to make people’s dreams of owning a boat come true. Growing up, I spent a lot of time around the shop and dealership as well as weekends going to our water access only family cottage on Lake Panache. My favorite nap spot was always on the boat and my favorite memories are fishing with my dad and cuddling with my mom and sister as we hunkered down on a rough ride home.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Working in the marine industry is much more than just a job. While we can fall into a routine of getting up and going to work and fall into the traps of the day-to-day grind, it’s always good to remind yourself that you are responsible for creating so many positive memories for someone. Most people do not need a boat, therefore by boating they are simply doing it for the enjoyment of the lifestyle and for the memories they will make with their friends and family.

I have also learned a lot about being the only woman in the room and how having a more diverse workplace can really benefit our industry. Having others with different life experiences working in the industry brings many more opinions to the table and is extremely beneficial for all parties, from the customers to the team members and industry professionals.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

It is difficult to choose just one as I have been involved in many amazing moments in Legend Boats’ history. For me, it would be this new venture and having earned the trust of my coworkers to take on this new out-of-the-box project. Starting a new division, based solely on finding new and innovative ways to get people boating, has been really eye-opening. I feel very proud to have been chosen.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I would say yes and no. While having been exposed to the industry my entire life, I already had a lot of knowledge that could take others coming in fresh many years to learn.

Working within a family business can come with its own set of challenges. One of the prominent hurdles is the constant scrutiny from coworkers, where the expectation to prove oneself worthy and deserving of the position becomes more pronounced. This expectation is particularly heightened for me as a female employee. I had to earn the respect of my peers and establish my credibility within the industry.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

While inspiring other women is a big responsibility, I want to show women that this is not just a boys club, and that our opinions on the marine industry matter. It is not only men who enjoy boating, and if there are no women or diversity at the table, then the industry will always market and create things that are comfortable to them.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Educate. Always be learning and informed. Speak up and make your opinions known, and don’t settle into roles or responsibilities that are traditionally for women. Ask to be in the meetings or to attend the conferences.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I enjoy spending quality time with my family, including my husband, our delightful one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and our extended relatives. I have a deep passion for various design-related activities, such as interior design, planning memorable parties, and exploring the world of fashion. These creative pursuits allow me to express my artistic side. In the summer and fall, I love going to the cottage with my family, spending time on the water, campfires and playing lawn games and exploring Manitoulin Island.

Nicole Schantz

Vice President, OEM & Strategic Partnerships, Boatline

Education: St. Cloud State University

Years in the marine industry: 10 years (2005-2011 and 2020-2023)

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: I spent several years working at Boat Trader, which was a Dominion Enterprises company at the time. I learned a lot about the marine industry and was able to expound on my marine experience once I transitioned over to Trader Interactive. It’s been a great journey that I’m excited to continue for years to come.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I grew up fishing with my dad and grandpa, so boating has always been a part of my life. As I got older and started a family of my own, we have made a conscious effort to ensure outdoor recreation is a part of our family’s experiences. Although we don’t currently own a boat, we take any chance we can to hop on a boat with friends or rent a boat during our family cabin weekends.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Working in marine sales for several years has shown me just how community-oriented the whole industry is. Everyone cares about keeping the experience fun for marine professionals and marine buyers alike. There is not one person I have ever met in this business that doesn’t love the work they are doing to push the marine industry forward. It’s certainly a personal passion.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

As vice president of emerging brands at Trader Interactive in 2021, I partnered with the product and marketing teams to develop the go to market strategy as we officially launched our first recreational marine brand, Boatline. This opportunity allowed me to take all the leadership skills I’ve gained over the years and put them into action on one of our most successful projects to date. I couldn’t be prouder to work with the talented individuals at Trader Interactive to build this cutting edge next-generation boat marketplace. I’m grateful to see the impact Boatline has had on dealers and manufacturers thus far.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

Before joining the Trader Interactive team, I spent several years focusing on projects outside of the marine industry. It felt like I lost a little ground and had to get reacquainted with the marine industry once I made my way back. Luckily, I have had the opportunity to partner with a wealth of knowledgeable people who were happy to steer me in the right direction. Everyone I’ve worked with welcomed me with open arms. It’s been incredible to learn from professionals who are so informed on the marine industry.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to see women continue to use their passion as a catalyst for the work they do in the industry. It’s important to me that women receive recognition and representation as leaders. There are so many opportunities for growth and innovation, and I’m confident that the next generation of women occupying this space will lead the charge.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

I encourage any woman who is embarking on a career in the marine industry to get out on the water and experience all the industry you support has to offer. Try spending a morning observing a boater launching their boat or rental. You will quickly see areas of opportunity for attracting new consumers and enhancing their overall boating experience. Take the time to visit a dealership so you can understand the sales cycle. Also, make sure to study the available data and its sources.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I love spending time out on Lake Minnetonka or Lake Riley in Minnesota. I live in the area, so I get to visit the area with my family and friends and experience the boating lifestyle first-hand.

Allison Scharnow

Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience, Chris-Craft

Education: B.A., Management, University of South Florida; Masters of Business Administration, University of South Florida,

Years in the marine industry: 15 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: MarineMax –Watersports Marketing Manager

What first drew you to the marine industry?

My dad. Because of my family’s involvement in boating, both personally and professionally, I was fortunate to grow up on the water. He had me behind the wheel of a boat at age three and waterskiing at age four. Since a young age, he has, and continues still, to push me to reach outside my comfort zone and try new things.

At first, I wanted to pursue a career as a corporate lawyer. But it wasn’t until I interned at MarineMax in their legal department that I realized I wanted to be a part of the marketing team. This is why I think hands on experience is one of the best things you can do to help guide your career path.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

When I first started at Chris-Craft I was newly engaged and was finishing up my MBA. I took what felt like an intimidating leap from a dealer level position to manufacturer position. Now, I am 10 years into my career at Chris-Craft and married with three girls. In that time, a lot has changed; including helping transform our product line, pushing the brand to be at the forefront of product, design, and marketing, and undergoing the acquisition by Winnebago Industries.

While a lot has changed, and will continue to, my most memorable achievement is helping to position Chris-Craft as a category of one.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I think the boating industry can be intimidating at first for women, but once you are in, you’ll never want to get out. It’s an industry full of passionate people who are eager to help you learn and lend a hand. In fact, one of the best parts of the industry truly is the people. I quickly learned that boat building is a team sport. And relationships, be it owners, dealers, suppliers, or manufacturers, are what make this industry so great.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I want to inspire other women to find their purpose. My purpose is raising my three daughters to understand wholeheartedly they too can turn their passion into a career. By knowing your purpose, you will have the tenacity to not just pursue your own dreams, but also to lift others up along the way.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Get involved. It is one of the best things you can do. Join industry groups or be on a committee that helps drives change for our industry. You’ll be amazed by the people you meet. Don’t stop with external involvement, get involved in your own company. Learn how things are done outside your department and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Asking questions and taking the time to understand how things work will propel you to where you want to be.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

When we aren’t out on the water, our family loves to travel and explore new places. It is one of my favorite ways to enjoy time together. We are always talking about where we are going to go next.

Andrea Tetto

Marine Business Planning Division Manager, Marine Unit, Yamaha Motor Co.

Education: B.S., Mechanical Engineering, UFPR (Brazil); B.S., Production Engineering, UNICEMP (Brazi); MBA, Strategic Planning, UNICEMP (Brazil)

Years in the marine industry: Almost 1.5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I am passionate about people and the outdoors. That, combined with the excitement of learning a new industry, drew me to Marine. Contributing to creating lifetime memories for our customers, enjoying the outdoors and being part of an awesome team is a dream job.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

It is very important to lead through networking and collaboration to accomplish goals and achieve success. Colleagues across the marine industry are passionate about their jobs, which contributes to a rewarding work environment.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

After 25 years in the heavy trucking industry, I transitioned into the marine industry in February 2022. My biggest contribution so far is leading the creation and transformation journey of the Business Planning team within the Yamaha Marine Business Unit. We grew the team, created a Project Management Office and reshaped Business Intelligence and Research.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

With little knowledge of the marine industry, I had to adapt and absorb a wealth of information quickly. In fact, my first day with Yamaha Marine was at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show. However, my colleagues in the industry made the transition from heavy trucking to marine smooth and rewarding.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

My journey through the heavy trucking industry directly translates to the marine industry. It is my hope is to inspire other women by leading through example and breaking down barriers. I want to inspire women to pursue their passions fearlessly and contribute to a future where women thrive and achieve great success in the marine industry, inspiring a new generation of trailblazers.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

For women starting their careers in the marine industry, my advice would be to embrace your passion, believe in your abilities, and actively seek out opportunities for growth and advancement. Additionally, be resilient and adaptable and don't be afraid to challenge the status quo and bring your unique perspective and ideas to the table.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I love anything related to arts. I paint (oil and acrylics on canvas) and love listening to live music. I also enjoy musicals, theatre, museums, movies and books.

Michelle Voss

Senior Manager, Global Public Relations, Brunswick Corporation

Education: B.S., Florida State University

Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Growing up in Florida, I always spent time on the water and some of my favorite childhood memories were on the boat. As a family, we loved water skiing and tubing, and when the opportunity presented itself to start my career in the marine industry, I knew it was the right decision for me. Now through my role at Brunswick, I am fortunate to do what I love and share my passion for being on the water with others.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I joined the marine industry during the height of the pandemic, and it’s been an incredible journey to witness how the industry has changed over the past three years. The industry has evolved in many ways, and the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to always be adaptable to change and never be complacent. There are so many opportunities to continue expanding the industry and reach the next generation of boaters, and I’m truly inspired by the work we’re doing each day to increase on-water participation.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Since joining the marine industry during the pandemic, there have been a lot of curveballs, but what has been most rewarding is working with regional, national and international media to share our story and expanding boater participation through our brands at Brunswick. Since joining Brunswick, I’ve had the opportunity to secure stories with BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC, Sky News and hundreds of local media outlets across the United States, and seeing reporters have the “lightbulb moment” when they get on the water with us is something that never gets old.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

The most challenging hurdle for me was becoming more well-versed on the technical side of the industry. Working across so many brands, there was a learning curve, but thankfully I work in an organization with an incredibly talented team of product experts who are eager to share their knowledge and always answer questions.

From a professional development perspective, I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside some incredible women in the industry who are leading our divisions, brands and functions across Brunswick. These leaders exemplify the qualities, skills and talent to be successful in the industry, and serve as wonderful role models as I continue to build my career in the marine industry.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

My hope is that other women will see the many opportunities in the industry and reverse some of the age-old stereotypes that boating is a male-dominated industry. The industry welcomes fresh perspectives and is evolving at a rapid pace. I hope that by continuing to serve as a mentor and speaking with those early in their career, I will be able to help support the continued movement of more women joining the industry.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Find an organization and role you’re passionate about. If you have a passion for what you’re doing, you will find success and opportunities to advance your career. Someone once told

me that you should be proud to tell people what you do for a living, and I genuinely love sharing my career and the culture of Brunswick with others.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

As a mom, I love exploring the local Tampa community with my family. Thankfully, we all have a love for the water, so we spend a lot of time at the beach, in the pool, or of course, on the boat. Beyond that, my favorite way to start the day is going for a run or taking a spin class on the Peloton.

Heather Wiczek

Operations Manager, MarineMax

Education: 2-year Associate Degree

Years in the marine industry: 24 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I grew up boating with my family and when I started to date my husband, his family had just bought Nisswa Marine. I started cleaning, picking up storage boats, and working my way up to doing the accounting and operations side of the business. I have been involved in every aspect of this business- service, storage, parts, warranty, sales, business office, and accounting.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

In my almost 25 years, I have learned that everything changes. You must adapt to what is before you. Every job is different. The marine industry can be challenging but the excitement on the new owners faces and the joy they have as a family on the water is rewarding.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

When I think about my career and the achievements along the way, it’s not one single achievement that sticks out but overcoming adversities and challenges and coming out better and stronger as a company. These challenges have helped me become a better business owner and employee and have shaped me personally more than the successes have.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not?

I don’t feel like it was difficult. I have had the great opportunity to work alongside my husband and family. We have a unique situation that has allowed all of us to grow and succeed in this business. This is true even today, as we are part of the MarineMax family. The MarineMax family has given me the opportunity to grow and learn as a manager and personally.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Love what you do. Have a passion for helping customers. Be bold and learn as much as you can each day. Some of my favorite conversations are with our Techs. Learning from them how things work and how they fix it helps me relay it to the customer. The more you do that, the more knowledge you have in your toolbox.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Ask questions, try to understand everything about how business flows from the business office, sales, parts, service, yard and the techs. Knowing how each department connects to the other is key to exceeding our team members’ and customers’ expectations. Find that person or persons to ask how things work. All this takes time and perseverance. Don’t give up.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

We have Gull Lake Chain and Whitefish Chain near us. My favorite boating experiences are when my girls are at the helm and my husband and I can enjoy the ride. In the winter, we love to boat in the Fort Myers, Florida, area – again, with my girls at the helm!