Boating Industry names 2023 Women Making Waves

With the launch of its June/July issue, Boating Industry officially named the 2023 Women Making Waves award winners.
The Women Making Waves program -- now in its sixth year and a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards -- is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the multitude of women in the industry who have made and continue to make great contributions to its success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.
You can read all about the 2023 Women Making Waves and much more in the latest issue of Boating Industry here.
Congratulations to all of this year's Women Making Waves honorees!
- Sandra Allen - Cobalt Boats
- April Anderson - Northpoint Commercial Finance
- Rachel Auslander - Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation
- Perissa Bailey - Mercury Marine
- Betty Bauman - Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
- Debbie Bricking - Riverside Marina
- Katie Brockwell - Buckeye Sports Center
- Neha Clark - Brunswick Corporation
- Sarah Devlin - American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC)
- Tara Dwyer - Blue Harbor Management
- Dawn Fields - Priority One Financial Services
- Tara Flanagan - Annapolis Boat Shows
- Sandra Gaskins - Robalo Boats LLC
- Donna Giddens - Chaparral Boats, Inc.
- Jennifer Hasbrouck - Freedom Boat Club San Diego, Channel Islands, Mavcco Market Fuel and Bait
- Estephanie Herrera - EH20 Marine Business Solutions
- Dana Koman - TACO Marine
- Jodi Latshaw - United States Warranty Corporation
- Kim Loenichen - Monterey Boats & Blackfin Boats
- Sasha Mogensen - Boatyard
- Megan Morris - Pursuit Boats
- Fawn Myers - Tiara Yachts
- Lacey Neahr - SeaWide, LKQ Specialty
- Anna Ramierz - Volvo Penta
- Kayleigh Santi - Legend Boats
- Nicole Schantz - Boatline
- Allison Scharnow - Chris-Craft
- Andrea Tetto - Yamaha Motor Co., Marine Unit
- Michelle Voss - Brunswick Corporation
- Heather Wiczek - MarineMax
It’s about time you and your work are being recognized! Congratulations dear friend I’m proud to have worked with you and wish you continued success. I’ve been waiting to see you nominated for the Darleen Briggs Award yet somehow you have been overlooked. Mrs. Briggs was an amazing lady I had the fortune to call on when I was with Chris Craft. You two would have enjoyed talking shop 😄 she knew every aspect of the business she and husband Gary started. Now run by son David they continue their be a Top 100 dealership. Once again congratulations Kimmy!