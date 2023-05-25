MarineMax partners with Habitat for Humanity

MarineMax has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco for the sixth year to sponsor a home for an underserved family.

Brett McGill, MarineMax CEO and President, commented, "Habitat for Humanity offers life-changing experiences for these families. We are honored to participate in this process and come together as a team to give back to our community."

This year's home dedication took place on May 16, for the Jimenez family. Karin Jimenez is a single mother with an 11-year-old son, Josiah. "The last two years has been a life of instability, which has been a new journey for both of us," Karin said.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco helps low-income families purchase a house with a zero-interest mortgage to help build generational wealth and equity for families. Recipients participate in educational seminars to set them up for success and work alongside sponsors to accrue 350 to 450 "sweat equity hours." Habitat for Humanity houses are accessible in all 50 states and more than 70 other countries through donations and volunteer efforts.