Yamaha Finance partners with Avid Boats

Yamaha Marine announces new alliance with Siren Marine

Avid Boats and Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. have announced a new multi-year exclusive financing agreement. Beginning July 1, 2023, Yamaha Financial Services will become the exclusive dealer inventory finance and retail finance provider for Avid Boats.

“We are pleased to announce this exclusive partnership with Yamaha Financial Services as our provider for dealer wholesale floorplan financing and attractive retail financing options,” said Phillip Faulkner, President of Avid Boats. “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality boats with reliable Yamaha outboard motors and supporting our valued independent retail dealers with competitive financing options. We believe that this partnership will contribute to the continued growth and success of Avid Boats and our dealer network. We look forward to the possibilities it holds for our future.”

“Yamaha places great value on strong relationships with both our builders and dealers and we’re excited to see Avid Boats team up with Yamaha Financial Services to offer a complete go to market finance package,” said Mark Tracy, Vice President Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit.

“Yamaha Financial Services is excited for the opportunity to partner with Avid Boats to help facilitate continued growth and enhanced brand loyalty,” said Brett Miller, Vice President of Commercial Finance at Yamaha Financial Services. “We look forward to providing our full captive finance programs for Avid Boats, their respective dealers, and their retail customers.”