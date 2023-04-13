Brunswick announces safety awards

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced the 29 recipients of its 2023 awards for exceptional safety performance. These honors recognize employees and facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and wellness performance.

“Safety is embedded at the heart of everything we do,” said David Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Maintaining a safety culture across our enterprise empowers our employees to operate safely on the job each day, and we are thrilled to recognize the Brunswick facilities around the world that continue to implement industry-leading safety processes and demonstrate a culture that promotes creating a safe work environment as a responsibility shared by all employees globally.”

All Brunswick manufacturing, engineering and distribution facilities worldwide are eligible for this recognition, which is awarded in three categories: the Brunswick Safety Leadership Awards, the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards, and the Brunswick Distinguished Safety Awards.

Brunswick is recognizing four facilities with the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2022 performance; each location will receive $10,000 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The four facilities earning the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2022 performance are:

St. Cloud, Florida (Mercury Marine Plant 7)

Fort Wayne, Indiana (Brunswick Aluminum Pontoon Boats)

Stuart, Florida (Lenco Marine, Navico Group)

BLA Distribution (Brisbane, Australia)

Additionally, 13 facilities earned the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Award, recognizing operations whose safety metrics consistently rank among the highest in Brunswick safety excellence over multiple years. Each of these facilities receive $1,500 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The 13 facilities earning the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards are: