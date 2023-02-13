NMMA names Congressional Boating Caucus Co-Chairs for 118th Congress

The NMMA announced Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Representative Darren Soto (D-FL) as co-chairs of the Congressional Boating Caucus in the 118th Congress. For over 30 years, the Congressional Boating Caucus has advocated and provided leadership on priority issues for $170 billion recreational boating and fishing industry, the largest contributor to the nation’s growing outdoor recreation economy.

“For over thirty years the Congressional Boating Caucus has served as the recreational boating and fishing industry’s first line of defense in Washington, D.C. and beyond. As a rapidly growing industry, and the largest contributor to the nation’s $862 billion outdoor recreation economy, congressional champions who understand, prioritize, and advocate on behalf of marine manufacturers are key to maintaining the health and continued growth of our industry,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “Alongside our industry partners, the NMMA looks forward to working with this year’s co-chairs to develop and propose commonsense solutions and policies that ensure the 100 million American families who go boating each year can continue enjoying the many benefits time on the water brings.”

Over the years the Congressional Boating Caucus has provided leadership on priority issues for the marine industry, including support for waterway access on our nation’s public waters, protecting consumers from misfuelling with E15, ensuring fair and free trade for marine manufacturers, and adequately investing in infrastructure and conservation projects that keep our waters open for generations to enjoy for years to come.

A full list of Boating Caucus members may be viewed here.