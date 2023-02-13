Highfield Boats expands North American sales network

To support continued growth, Highfield Boats announced the addition of new dealer partners in Maine and Wisconsin.

Moose Landing Marina in Naples, Maine, operates the largest on-water facility in the Maine Lakes region. Encompassing 15 acres, it has access to Brandy Pond, Long and Sebago Lakes. Moose Landing Marina represents eight new boat brands, along with Honda, Mercury and Yamaha outboards, as well as offering pre-owned boat sales. The marina features 200 deep-water slips. Moose Landing Marina is bringing in the larger Highfield models primarily for the Freedom Boat Club location on site.

“We are excited to have the Highfield Boats line,” noted Steve Arnold, owner of Moose Landing Marina. “We have strong demand in our market for durable, high-quality Rigid Inflatable Boats. Highfield has the breadth of products and proven reliability that will serve our customers well and we look forward to adding these vessels to our Freedom Boat Club fleet as our membership continues to grow.” For more information, visit www.mooselandingmarina.com.

CenterPointe Yacht Services, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offers new and brokerage boat sales, full boat and engine service, marina slips and storage, providing boaters in Wisconsin and Illinois with everything they need to enjoy their boats to the max year-round. Representing more than 10 premium boat brands, CenterPointe is now offering the Highfield RIB line at its locations in Milwaukee, Pewaukee and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

“I am very excited to offer Highfield RIBS to our customers and our market. In addition to building one of the most popular inflatable boats in North America, I believe their Sport line is at the forefront of a new market opportunity that goes beyond the traditional inflatable boat market,” said Craig Duchow, CenterPointe Yacht Services general manager/prinicipal.

“The Great Lakes and the Maine lakes region are two of the most beautiful places in the U.S. for boating adventures,” said Highfield Boats USA President Christophe Lavigne. “We are delighted that these quality-conscious dealers, both of which offer a complete portfolio of services to their customers, have joined the Highfield Boats network.”