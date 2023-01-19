California updates warranty laws

California recently passed an update to its Song-Beverly Warranty Act under AB2912, signed by Governor Newsom, that will impact any company selling products that include written warranties, including marine manufacturers and companies in the recreational marine space.

AB2912 will go into effect on July 1, 2023 and requires the warranty period of a product must no sooner than the delivery date of product to a consumer. Typically, limited warranties measure their duration from the date of sale. A typical warranty would state that the warranty period lasts two or three years from the original date of sale, a transaction that may occur online or out of state.

NMMA encourages member companies who sell products in California to review warranty cards and policies to ensure they are in compliance with the new law.