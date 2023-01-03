Volvo Penta appoints Humphree CEO

Volvo Penta recently announced the appointment of Helena Lennerstedt as CEO of Humphree, effective January 2023.

Lennerstedt has a background in several leading positions in different companies in the Swedish industry. The last seven years she has been Vice President Purchasing at Volvo Penta. She has a Master’s in engineering from Linköping University and has studied International Business.

“Humphree’s mission to provide the safest and most comfortable boating experience possible is well recognized by the market and the company is growing fast. I’m proud that we have been able to attract Helena Lennerstedt as the new CEO for Humphree. Helena’s team-focused leadership style combined with her experience in building deep relations with customers as well as suppliers, and from scaling industrial supply chains will be a great addition to the organization,” says Johan Inden, Chairman of the Humphree Board of Directors.

Lennerstedt will continue developing Humphree’s offering together with the current management and employees to increase the experience of boating.

“I’m proud to accept this appointment and I’m excited to become a part of this company, especially when new and innovative products are about to be launched. I look forward to establishing strong relations throughout the supply chain, from supplier to customer, and to becoming a part of the strong and competent team at Humphree”, said Lennerstedt.

Lennerstedt succeeds Hannes Norrgren, who has taken up the role of Senior Vice President for Business Unit Industrial at Volvo Penta.