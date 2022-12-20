ABYC’s Standards Week set for January 9-13

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, has registration open for its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans.

Standards Week is dedicated to daily Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings to discuss updates to Supplement 63 for Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft to be published July 2023. Events also include ABYC’s annual meeting and cocktail reception on January 9, an ABYC regional training seminar on January 10, and an ABYC Standards Certification course on January 11.

“Standards Week brings a wide range of industry stakeholders together to review and improve boating safety standards,” says Pete Chisholm, Mercury Marine product safety manager and Technical Board chair. “It has the added benefit of allowing an environment to build collaborative relationships across the industry.”

A critical step in developing ABYC safety standards, Standards Week includes participation from a diverse group of marine industry professionals, each with a different perspective and area of expertise. Participants at Standards Week learn which standards are being revised or newly considered for development and how these standards may affect the future of boating.

“PTCs are comprised of over 400 industry professionals with a vested interest in ensuring the standards reflect what they experience, are researching, and what they envision for the future,” added Brian Goodwin, ABYC technical director. “The annual ABYC Standards supplement requires input from those who understand where the industry is headed.”

Below is a list of onsite PTC’s conducting meetings during Standards Week:

Fire Fighting and Detection Systems

Electrical

Fuel and Ventilation

Control Systems

Thermal Appliance

For more information about Standards Week, the surrounding events, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.