Williams Jet Tenders expands design team

Williams Jet Tenders announced that Oscar Hemmings has joined the design and engineering department as Junior Designer, Special Builds and SOLAS. Hemmings will be responsible for the design and technical foundations of its customized builds, including the new SOLAS versions of the 505, 565 and 625, as well as some new models that are currently in development.

Hemmings is delighted to join the team following the completion of an Industrial Design degree at Loughborough University where he gained a first-class honors.

“I was extremely excited when I saw the position at Williams Jet Tenders. After speaking to the team, I quickly picked up on their passion for design and innovation within the marine industry and knew it would be the ideal place to kickstart my career," Hemmings said. "I am thoroughly looking forward to supporting the growth of the company within the design team and getting involved with some of the new and innovative projects over the coming months.”

“We are delighted to welcome Oscar to the team and know he will be a valuable asset in the ongoing product development and design of our tenders," Dan Bloice-Smith, Development Director at Williams Jet Tenders, said. "We are lucky to have a forward-thinking and passionate design team at Williams and are looking forward to working with Oscar and seeing him thrive in his new role.”