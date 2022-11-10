Brunswick makes Forbes’ Best Employer for Veterans list

For the third year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Brunswick ranked among the top 20% of companies recognized on the list, earning the No. 36th spot overall and ranking third within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for a third consecutive year, especially as this award is a reflection of direct feedback from our colleagues,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “We are thankful for our Veterans and service members around the world who have served with courage and commitment, and for the sacrifices that they and their families have made for their country. As a global company with more than 18,500 employees, we are fortunate to have a well-represented group of Veterans that call Brunswick home.”