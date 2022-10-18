Suzuki Marine spearheads Fort Lauderdale cleanup effort

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC is deeply invested in preserving the marine environment, evidenced by its global

CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, corporate waste-reduction and recycling efforts and coastal cleanup activities across its home state of Florida. In keeping with this vision, Suzuki Marine will be supporting the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Make A Difference Day on Saturday, October 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. This grass roots, all-volunteer effort will be taking place in various locations across the city.

Suzuki Marine will be focusing its energy, manpower and promotional efforts on a Beach Clean-Up Project headquartered at the Loop — 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, where Los Olas Blvd. meets the ocean. The Suzuki Marine family will be there in force to put on their gloves, roll up their sleeves and get to work collecting plastic waste, trash, storm debris and other items from the beaches and coastline. The City of Fort Lauderdale will be providing clean up supplies, making it easy for people from all walks of life to pick a project, lend a hand and make a difference.

Suzuki Marine is working with the city’s Neighbor Volunteer Office and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to add an exciting twist to this particular clean-up effort. The first 250 people to show up and participate in the Loop Beach Clean Up event Saturday morning will receive a free day pass for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’s final day on Sunday, October 30.

“For years, clean-up activities such as these have been at the center of our drive to preserve and protect the marine and coastal environment for future generations,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine USA Executive Vice President Sales & Service. “We are excited to have an opportunity to partner with others who share our vision, to bring out a larger and more diverse audience. We’re looking forward to seeing our Suzuki Marine family working side-by-side with fellow proud Floridians wanting to make a positive impact."