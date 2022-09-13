Blackfin unveils all-new 392CC

Celebrating 50 legendary years, Blackfin Boats introduced its newest addition to its line up for 2023: the 392CC.

With a 40-foot water line and a 12-foot beam, the 392CC will provide a tremendous amount of space and create a massive presence on the water. Featuring quad Mercury engines with a Max HP of 1800 and the Michael Peters Double Stepped hull, Blackfin says the 392CC will be as fast and agile as it is smooth and efficient where performance and ride are concerned. The boat also features a 500-gallon fuel capacity and 100-gallon water capacity.

Making its debut appearance at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, this new 39-foot center console will become the new flagship for Blackfin Boats.