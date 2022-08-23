Mastry designates McKenzie Marine a Mastry Suzuki RePower center

Mastry Engine Centers has announced that McKenzie Marine is now an authorized Mastry Suzuki RePower center.

“The team at McKenzie Marine has a long history in the marine service business in St. Augustine and Jacksonville as well as the coastal area of Georgia, South and North Carolina,” explained David Taylor, Mastry Marine Engine Center. “They are 100% in the marine service business with a penchant for the offshore outboard fish boat market 18 to 40-plus feet’. We at Mastry are looking forward to working with them to grow the repower business in northeast Florida.”

“Our mission is to provide exceptional service to our clients, no matter what. We will always do the right thing for our customers, even when they are not looking,” offered Jourdan M. Spires, Owner, McKenzie Marine. “At McKenzie Marine, we strive to provide our boating community with the absolute best in service and repair. We understand that boating is a lifestyle and we take a great deal of pride in our work, allowing our customers to continue enjoying being on the water. We treat each boat we work on like it is our own. We are dedicated to continuing education in our fields and love watching the industry evolve.”

“Mastry Engine Centers proudly welcomes McKenzie Marine to its network of 13 Mastry Suzuki RePower Centers,” concluded David Taylor.