Ocean Marketing sales team welcomes Josh Henderson

Joshua Henderson has joined Ocean Marketing as a sales representative for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Josh to the Ocean team. He is a licensed captain and well-known as manager of Liquid Fire Fishing, one of the most successful professional fishing teams on the east coast. He will bring his experience and market knowledge to one of the key regions for our manufacturing and supply chain partners,” said Ocean Marketing President and CEO John Thommen.

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., Ocean Marketing has been representing marine equipment and accessories manufacturers since 1981.