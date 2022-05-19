NMMA celebrates a successful American Boating Congress 2022

The NMMA has announced that the American Boating Congress will be held in-person for 2022

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) last week wrapped up a successful three-day advocacy event, the American Boating Congress (ABC) and welcomed over 200 industry stakeholders to Washington, D.C. to drive the industry’s policy priorities forward.

After two years of virtual advocacy events, industry leaders and stakeholders came together at The Wharf in D.C. to celebrate the resilience and success of the American boating industry over the last two years.

The event offered attendees the opportunity to hear from several boating champions on Capitol Hill, including Senators Todd Young and Gary Peters, as well as Representatives Nancy Mace, Debbie Dingell, Brian Mast, James Comer, Mike Gallagher, Tim Burchett, and John Garamendi. Stakeholders also heard from senior economic Curtis Dubay, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and renowned political analyst Charlie Cook, founder of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The industry took ABC as an opportunity to recognize key partners, industry leaders, and policymakers for their contributions to the $177 billion recreational boating industry. The NMMA presented three awards over the course of ABC, including the 2022 Legislator of the Year, the BoatPAC Champion for Growth Award, and the Hammond Marine Industry Leadership Award.

NMMA presented the 2022 Legislator of the Year award to Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) for her dedication to the marine manufacturing industry, and her commendable service to the industry as co-chair of the Congressional Boating Caucus.

Ned Trigg, who recently retired from his post as executive vice president of Dometic's marine division, was recognized as this year’s recipient of the 2022 Hammond Marine Industry Leadership Award. Ned has committed over 30 years of service to the health and prosperity of the recreational boating industry.

Lastly, Scott Porter was awarded the BoatPAC Champion for Growth Award. This award is given annually to an individual or company that has recognized the importance of BoatPAC’s mission and advocacy. Mr. Porter has gone above and beyond in his efforts on behalf of the recreational boating industry and BoatPAC.

Following a successful ABC, NMMA thanks our sponsors for their generous support, including: Brunswick, MarineMax, Yamaha, Mercury, Correct Craft, Prince William Marina, BoatUS, BRP, Dometic Outdoor, Groupe Beneteau, Indmar, Suzuki Marine, Volvo Penta, Boating Industry. Center for Sportfishing Policy, Torqeedo, Soundings Trade Only Today, Water Sports Industry Association, Boats Group, Transhield, Chaparral, International Yacht Brokers Association, Shorelander, Marine Concepts, Marine Concepts, MRAA, Stingray, Northpoint Commercial Lenders, and Suntex Marinas.

ABC 2022's success is in no small part due to ABC’s co-hosts, including: American Sportfishing Association, Association of Marina Industries, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Michigan Boating Industries Association, Northwest Marine Trade Association, Recreational Fishing Alliance, and Regulator Marine.